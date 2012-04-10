HONG KONG, April 10 News and developments in
Asia private equity from Reuters News for the week ending April
6.
APRIL 6
TPG CAPITAL LP and China's Hony Capital are to bid
jointly for Elpida Memory, a source familiar with the matter
said on Friday, joining an increasingly international battle for
the bankrupt Japanese chipmaker.
TAIWAN VENTURE capital firm China Development Financial
Holding will buy up to 100 percent of KGI Securities
in a cash and stock deal worth T$54.6 billion ($1.9
billion), as it shifts to investment banking.
MBK PARTNERS' hopes for a quick conclusion to the $2.4
billion sale of its Taiwan cable TV business to Want Want China
Holdings have been dashed, after controversy over
pro-China political comments by the prospective buyer's
chairman.
APRIL 5
PRIVATE EQUITY firm Blackstone Group L.P. has agreed
to buy 69 warehouses in the United States valued at around A$800
million ($820 million) from Australia's Dexus Property Group
, according to a person familiar with the matter.
PRIVATE EQUITY-backed Far East Horizon Limited, a
Sinochem Group company, said it had established a $1 billion
medium term note programme.
APRIL 4
CARLYLE GROUP LP, with about $147 billion in assets
under management, may sell a 10 percent stake in its upcoming
initial public offering, according to a regulatory filing.
APRIL 3
SINGAPORE STATE investor Temasek Holdings and
private equity firm RRJ Capital bought nearly half of the shares
in the $1.34 billion offering by PetroChina Co's unit Kunlun
Energy Co Ltd, two sources with direct knowledge of
the deal said.
MOLSON COORS Brewing Co said it will buy eastern
European brewer StarBev for 2.65 billion euros ($3.52 billion)
to expand in central and eastern European beer markets.
LONGREACH GROUP has hired Morgan Stanley to explore
the sale of its majority stake in Taiwanese lender EnTie
Commercial Bank Ltd, a source familiar with the matter
told Reuters.
KKR & CO L.P. is in early talks with banks to amend
and extend a A$905 million ($938 million) loan used to buy
Australia's BIS Industrial Logistics, Reuters Basis Point
reported, as uncertain markets continue to hamper exits for
buyout funds.
APRIL 2
U.K.-BASED private equity fund Advent International has
invested about $105 million in India's Care Hospitals by
acquiring shares from some of the existing investors and
injecting additional capital into the business.