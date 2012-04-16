HONG KONG, April 16 News and developments in Asia private equity from Reuters News for the week ending April 13.

APRIL 13

POWER CONSTRUCTION Corp of China has signed a $2.4 billion contract to build the second phase of a massive coal-fired power complex in southern India to help meet soaring local demand for electricity, the firm said on Friday.

SHARES OF private equity firm Oaktree Capital Group LLC recovered some early losses during afternoon trading on Thursday, but still closed 1.4 percent below their initial public offering price.

APRIL 12

HONG KONG Exchanges and Clearing Ltd is in talks with banks for a loan to help it finance an offer for the London Metal Exchange, sources told Reuters, a sign that the world's most valuable bourse is aggressively pushing ahead with its bid.

KKR & CO LP has agreed to invest $65 million in China Cord Blood Corp, the two companies said in a joint statement on Thursday, the global private equity firm's first healthcare investment in China.

CHINA'S STATE pension fund, the National Social Security Fund (NSSF), has significant room to increase investments in major state-owned enterprises given its expansion in assets, Xinhua News Agency quoted fund Chairman Dai Xianglong as saying.

APRIL 11

PRIVATE EQUITY funds including Carlyle Group and Sequoia Capital are in separate talks to invest $40 million to $50 million in JSM Corp, which operates the Indian franchises of Hard Rock Cafe and California Pizza Kitchen, two sources with knowledge of the matter said.

CVC CAPITAL Partners Ltd will pay about HK$5 billion ($644 million) to buy telecommunications and broadband assets of City Telecom (HK) Ltd, the Hong Kong-listed company said on Wednesday, in Asia's largest private equity-backed deal this year.

U.S. SECURITIES regulators have sued AutoChina International Ltd, its executives and others for securities fraud.

APRIL 10

CVC CAPITAL Partners set an April 13 deadline for banks hoping to play a role in Formula One's Singapore IPO, sources told Reuters, a sign that the process for the about $1.5 billion IPO is formally under way, with plans for a July listing.