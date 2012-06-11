HONG KONG, June 11 News and developments in
Asia private equity from Reuters News for the week ending June
8.
JUNE 7
CANADA'S ONTARIO Teachers Pension Plan beat out Affinity
Equity Partners as the preferred bidder for a stake worth $398
million in South Korea's unlisted Kyobo Life Insurance
, local media reported.
APAX PARTNERS LLP has lost or terminated more than half of
its senior dealmakers over the past five years, a high level of
turnover. Some investors say this is a concern as they decide
whether to invest in a new fund that Apax, one of the world's
largest private equity firms, is hoping will raise 9 billion
euros ($11.2 billion).
JUNE 6
TPG CAPITAL has shuffled its Asia senior management
team as the global powerhouse with $48 billion in assets fights
for investor dollars in the region with private equity rivals
KKR, Carlyle and RRJ Capital.
FACTBOX-Buyout firms fund raisings in Asia
BLACKSTONE GROUP has raised its exposure to former
Citadel trader Nick Taylor by putting up another $50 million to
co-invest with his Asia-focused hedge fund, sources said, a move
that may set the tone for similar deals in the region.
LLOYDS BANKING Group sold an 809 million pound
($1.2 billion) portfolio of non-performing loans on distressed
property in Australia to Morgan Stanley and Blackstone,
as part of the UK lender's plans to wind down non-core assets.
JUNE 5
ASIA'S SHARE of global private equity investments has
doubled to 21 percent in the past four years, helped by last
year's strong growth, and that figure should continue to rise, a
top McKinsey & Co executive told Reuters.
A MULTIBILLION-dollar investment fund set up by Russia and
China is expected to make its first investment, into a Russian
forestry company, as economic ties between the neighbouring
countries grow closer.
CHINESE SMARTPHONE maker Xiaomi Technology is in the process
of closing a fundraising round that will value it at $4 billion
- almost half of Nokia's market capitalisation - a
source with direct knowledge of the matter said.
SEQUOIA CAPITAL, long considered one the premier venture
capital firms in Silicon Valley, generated positive investment
returns even for funds raised at the peak of the dot-com bubble
in 1999 and 2000, peHUB reported.
CHALLENGER INFRASTRUCTURE Fund said it has agreed
to sell its 66.2 percent interest in LBC for $278 million to a
consortium comprising Dutch pension fund asset managers APG
Algemene Pensioen Groep N.V. and PGGM, and Australian
superannuation investors.
JUNE 4
HERO MOTOCORP, India's largest two-wheeled vehicle
manufacturer, has approved a proposal to merge the investment
arm of its parent into the automaker, the company said, 18
months after it announced its split from Honda Motor.
WARBURG PINCUS LLC has agreed to buy a controlling
stake in Future Capital Holdings for nearly $100
million, helping the U.S. private equity firm to expand its
presence in India's financial services sector.
AUSTRALIA'S BRAMBLES Ltd, the world's leading
pallet supplier, said it has decided not to sell its $2 billion
Recall information management business because of low offers,
adding to a long list of deals pulled due to choppy markets.
ORRICK, HERRINGTONG & Sutcliffe has hired two new China
partners, Mathew Lewis, the former head of global capital
markets legal at Morgan Stanley Asia, and Seung Chong.