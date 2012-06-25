HONG KONG, June 25 News and developments in
Asia private equity from Reuters News for the week ending June
22.
JUNE 22
CARLYLE GROUP is in talks with banks to refinance
A$1.9 billion ($1.9 billion) in loans used to buy out Australian
equipment hire company Coates Hire Ltd, two sources familiar
with the matter told Reuters.
BAIN CAPITAL will buy a 50 percent stake in Jupiter Shop
Channel, a television shopping company, for about 100 billion
yen ($1.3 billion) in Japan's largest private equity transaction
this year, according to a person with direct knowledge of the
firm.
ASIA-PACIFIC M&A deal volumes fell almost 30 percent in the
first half from a year earlier as the economic strain arising
from the euro zone crisis forced companies to shy away from
taking big takeover bets.
JUNE 21
U.S. BUYOUT firm KKR & Co has put up for sale Bis
Industries Ltd, valued at around $1.8 billion including debt,
after talks to refinance the loans used to buy the Australian
company stalled, sources familiar with the matter said.
THE U.S. Treasury Department said it had reached agreements
with Switzerland and Japan to crack down on tax evasion by
Americans, a move meant to help foreign banks in those countries
comply with upcoming U.S. tax regulations.
NOMURA HOLDINGS, Japan's biggest brokerage,
promoted Mark Williams to head of investment banking in Asia
excluding-Japan, according to a memo seen by Reuters.
FORMULA ONE chief Bernie Ecclestone said that paying a
German banker, who admitted in court to taking bribes during the
sale of a stake in the motor racing business, had been a "bit
stupid".
JUNE 20
KKR is setting up its first deals team in Singapore as the
U.S. private equity firm seeks to invest about $1 billion in
Southeast Asia through its second Asia fund, sources with
knowledge of the matter said.
U.S. PRIVATE equity fund Carlyle Group LP said it has hired
Neeraj Bharadwaj as managing director of its India investment
team.
JUNE 19
INDIA'S GVK Power and Infrastructure is seeking to
raise $500 million to $600 million by selling a stake in its
Singapore arm and is in talks with Government of Singapore
Investment Corp for a potential deal, two sources with
direct knowledge of the matter said.
KKR HAS bought hedge fund money manager Prisma Capital
Partners LP, marking the latest move by the private equity
sector to boost assets by bolting on smaller funds-of-funds
shops.
AUSTRALIA'S FAIRFAX Media, publisher of some of the
country's leading newspapers, will overhaul its top mastheads
and slash almost one-fifth of its staff, the beginning of a
widespread shake-up of Australia's media sector.
CHINA MENGNIU Dairy Co Ltd, the country's biggest
maker of dairy products, said that it will join forces with
Danish-Swedish dairy group Arla Foods to develop
dairy products in China.
JUNE 18
GOLDMAN SACHS has relocated Andrew Wolff to London to
head its European merchant banking division, following recent
retirements, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.
GLOBAL FOOD and dairy companies are making another round of
big bets on China's fast growing dairy sector, seeking to
position themselves as safe alternatives after a lethal baby
formula scandal burned the industry four years ago.