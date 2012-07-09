HONG KONG, July 9 News and developments in Asia
private equity from Reuters News for the week ending July 6.
JULY 6
CHINA YONGDA Automobiles Services Holdings raised
HK$1.7 billion ($219 million) from a Hong Kong initial public
offering with Baring Private Equity Asia and Prax Capital
providing $104 million as cornerstone investors, Thomson Reuters
publication IFR reported. The company had previously planned to
raise as much as HK$3.4 billion.
SOUTH KOREA'S Lotte Shopping Co Ltd said it had
signed a deal to buy a controlling stake in electronics retailer
Hi-mart Co Ltd for 1.25 trillion Korean won ($1.1
billion), bringing an end to a process that had been disrupted
by an embezzlement scandal involving Hi-mart's chief executive.
AUSTRALIAN PRIVATE equity firm Anacacia Capital said on
Friday it has raised A$75 million ($77 million) for its second
fund in just six weeks, attracting local and international
investors after posting strong returns for its first fund.
JULY 5
CHINA'S BEST-known local sportswear group, Li Ning Co Ltd
, grappling with a slowdown that has halved its share
price in recent months, replaced its chief executive and said it
will focus more on its business in China.
U.S. BUYOUT fund Carlyle Group LP said it has
acquired 49 percent and effective control of China's Mandarin
Hotel Holdings Ltd for an undisclosed sum, seeking to tap into
strong growth for the nation's mid-tier hotel sector.
BMO RAISED alternative asset manager Blackstone Group
to "outperform" from "market perform" as it expects the
company's net new asset growth to outpace that of traditional
asset managers.
PRIVATE EQUITY firm TPG Capital [TPG.UL} raised $181 million
from a selldown in Taiwan's Taishin Financial, and no
longer has a stake in the company, IFR reported. Nomura was sole
bookrunner on the selldown, the report said.
JULY 4
SHAREHOLDERS IN Hi-mart picked South Korea's Lotte Shopping
as preferred bidder for a controlling stake in the nation's
biggest electronics retailer, sending shares in Hi-mart soaring.
JULY 3
AUSTRALIAN REGULATORS are investigating the withdrawn A$1.65
billion ($1.7 billion) takeover offer for David Jones
by a little-known Britain-based firm that sent shares in the
country's No.2 department store chain on a roller coaster ride.
JAPAN'S GLORY Ltd gained EU clearance for its 650
million pound ($1 billion) acquisition of Talaris, a provider of
cash-counting equipment, from private equity firm Carlyle.
JULY 2
THE NUMBER of private equity funds seeking money from
investors reached an all-time high in the second quarter, while
those that completed fundraising hit a record low, according to
data released by market research firm Preqin.
CAPITAMALLS ASIA, the shopping malls arm of
Singapore's CapitaLand Ltd, said it has set up a $1
billion closed-end private equity fund that will invest in
Chinese malls.
AUSTRALIA'S DAVID Jones said a little known UK-based private
equity fund had pulled a A$1.65 billion ($1.7 billion) takeover
approach for the department store chain, sending its shares
plunging and prompting calls for a probe by regulators.
AUSTRALIAN PRIVATE equity firm Champ Ventures said it had
raised A$475 million ($485.28 million) for its seventh and
largest fund so far, above its target close of A$450 million.
HASTINGS FUNDS Management said that the Hastings managed
Utilities Trust of Australia had reached a first close, raising
commitments of around A$610 million from existing and new
investors.
($1 = 7.7539 Hong Kong dollars)($1 = 0.9788 Australian
dollars)