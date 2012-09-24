HONG KONG, September 24 News and developments in
Asia private equity from Reuters News for the week ending
September 21.
SEPTEMBER 21
GENERAL LIGHTING Co (GLC), a Saudi Arabian company
part-owned by private equity firm Carlyle Group, has
acquired Malaysia's largest lighting fixture manufacturer,
Davex, in a deal worth about $60 million, General Lighting said.
SEPTEMBER 20
THE HEAD of CVC Capital Partners' Australian unit
has resigned, as the company stares at losses of up to $1.8
billion from its Nine Entertainment buy, dealing a blow to the
private equity firm's plans to bed down with the world's elite.
BUYOUT FIRM RHJ International has secured backing
from a Chinese conglomerate and other investors for its
acquisition of Deutsche Bank's BHF-Bank unit as it
seeks to win over the German regulator who blocked two previous
deals.
A CHINESE machinery group is likely to buy German rival
KraussMaffei Technologies, adding to a string of deals in which
Chinese companies have scooped up German industrial know-how,
two people close to the transaction said.
A PACK of new media specialists in Australia has surpassed
many of the country's newspapers and television networks in size
after diverting away the precious advertising dollars that have
sustained the old guard for decades.
SHARES IN Australian surfwear company Billabong
International Ltd fell more than 6 percent after the
company said one of its two suitors, which sources told Reuters
was Bain Capital, had dropped out of the race.
ASIA PRIVATE equity fund Headland Capital Partners said it
had promoted joint managing partners George Raffini and Marcus
Thompson to chairman and chief executive officer respectively,
while senior partner Douglas Ng is now head of corporate
development.
SEPTEMBER 19
CHINA'S ALIBABA Group said it bought back half
the stake Yahoo Inc owned in the company for about $7.6
billion, moving closer to an initial public offering.
IDFC PRIVATE Equity, a unit of India's Infrastructure
Development Finance Co, has invested about 1.55
billion rupees ($29 million) in private Indian dairy firm Parag
Milk Foods, the companies said.
SEPTEMBER 18
AUSTRALIAN FUND company Allan Gray, known for its prowess in
sniffing out good deals, said it was waiting to jump into the
resources sector as the country's fading mining boom batters
stock valuations of mining firms.
A U.S. regulation that limits how much of its own capital a
bank can put at risk is causing headaches for Morgan Stanley
as it prepares to raise a new multi-billion-dollar global
infrastructure fund, people familiar with the situation said.
SEPTEMBER 17
ASIA-FOCUSED private equity firm Affinity Equity Partners is
seeking to raise as much as $3.5 billion in a new fund, sources
said, testing investor appetite for Asia funds at a time when a
number of global players have already launched big funds.
AUSTRALIAN SURFWEAR company Rip Curl said it has received
unsolicited approaches from several international companies
wanting to invest in the privately held firm, in a deal that
could fetch up to A$480 million ($506 million).
INDIAN SOFTWARE services provider Tech Mahindra Ltd
is set to announce on Monday a deal to acquire a
majority stake in mobile phone software maker Comviva Ltd, three
sources with direct knowledge of the plans said.
PRIVATE EQUITY firm CVC and Royal Bank of Scotland
sold a combined 153.6 million shares in luggage maker Samsonite
International, raising HK$2.22 billion ($286 million),
IFR reported.