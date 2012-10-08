HONG KONG, October 8 News and developments in
Asia private equity from Reuters News for the week ending
October 5.
OCTOBER 5
CVC PARTNERS is exploring the sale of Indonesia's
PT Matahari Department Store, sources told Reuters,
seeking a price tag of more than $2 billion after paying less
than half that for the company two-and-a-half years ago.
CARLYLE GROUP LP has raised $841 million in India's
fourth-biggest equity deal this year by selling its remaining
3.7 percent stake in the country's top mortgage lender, Housing
Development Finance Corp Ltd, said a source with direct
knowledge of the deal.
FAMILY-OWNED Indian conglomerate Hinduja Group is the
front-runner to acquire Houghton International, a U.S. producer
of metalworking fluids and other chemicals, owned by AEA
Investors LP, following a $1.15 billion bid, according to two
people familiar with the matter.
OCTOBER 4
TPG CAPITAL Management LP's $700 million bid for
Billabong International Ltd is still on the table,
although the struggling Australian surfwear retailer needs to
address some concerns raised by the private equity firm.
GROWTH CAPITAL and venture capital are the most common
Asia-focused private equity funds, with growth funds currently
raising $36 billion or 28 percent of all capital sought for the
region, according to a new report from data provider Preqin.
A PRIVATE equity firm founded by Chinese billionaire Yu Yong
and a fund backed by state-owned China Development Bank have
offered to buy Australian-listed copper explorer Discovery
Metals Ltd, valung the company at about $850 million.
THE HEAD of Japan's Government Pension Investment Fund
(GPIF), the world's biggest public pension fund, said it may
venture into alternative assets, such as infrastructure and
private equity funds, as an ageing population puts more stress
on the pension system.
STANDARD CHARTERED Bank's Singapore investor is
holding tight to its view that the board is too heavy with bank
executives after the appointment of four independent directors.
JAPAN AND north Asia focused firm Longreach Group said it
has raised $400 million for its second Asia fund, Longreach
Capital Partners 2. Longreach, which focuses on control buyouts,
originally targeted $750 million for the fund.
PAY-TV firm Astro Malaysia Holdings Bhd will raise about
$1.5 billion by selling shares at the top end of a marketing
range, as privatisation schemes and economic growth cement
Malaysia's position as Asia's top destination for IPOs this
year.
OCTOBER 2
U.S. LISTED Andatee China Marine Fuel Services Corp
said its CEO, An Fengbin, had withdrawn a non-binding going
private proposal, citing challenging market conditions and
volatility. An Fengbin announced his plans in November 2011.
OCTOBER 1
HSBC IS sole bookrunner for an up to S$151 million
($124 million) Singapore IPO for electronics and furniture
retailer Courts Asia, IFR reported, a company owned by an
investor group led by Baring Private Equity Asia.