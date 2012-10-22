HONG KONG Oct 22 News and developments in Asia
private equity from Reuters News for the week ending Oct. 19.
OCT 18
CHINA'S BIGGEST online retailer 360buy.com will start
selling directly to overseas buyers, the first such move by a
major Chinese e-commerce firm, as it struggles with increasing
competition at home.
BLACKSTONE GROUP LP, the world's largest alternative
asset manager, said third-quarter earnings were its third best
since going public in 2007, as its funds appreciated in value
and performance fees soared.
OCT 17
LENDERS OF Nine Entertainment television network, owned by
CVC Capital Partners Ltd, agreed to swap more than $3
billion in debt for equity, giving U.S. hedge funds control of
one of Australia's best-known media firms.
FACTBOX: ASIA'S biggest private equity losses
THE FOUNDER of Li Ning Co Ltd plans to sell a 25
percent stake in China's best-known sportswear group to his
talent management firm Viva China Holdings Ltd for
$175 million, knocking Li Ning's shares on concerns about his
commitment to the group.
HCP INC said it will buy 133 senior housing
communities for $1.73 billion, including debt, from a joint
venture between Emeritus Corp and Blackstone Real Estate
Partners VI as an ageing U.S. population lifts demand for
retirement villages.
PRIVATE EQUITY firms are planning to increase investment in
Asia over the next year as they look to tap into potential
growth, a survey from Ernst & Young showed.
OCT 16
GOLDMAN SACHS Group Inc said it has named Adebayo O.
Ogunlesi, managing partner and chairman of private-equity firm
Global Infrastructure Partners, to its board of directors.
OCT 15
SINGAPORE PRECISION engineering firm United Test & Assembly
Center (UTAC) is the latest private equity-backed company in
Asia to turn to the high-yield bond markets to refinance buyout
loan debt, seeking to raise around $600 million, sources with
knowledge of the matter told Reuters.
CHINA-BASED Yongye International Inc, a maker of
crop nutrient products, received a buyout offer from a group
including a fund of Morgan Stanley's Asia private equity
arm and Abax Global Capital that values the company at $334
million.
SHARES OF electronics and furniture retailer Courts Asia Ltd
, which operates stores in Singapore and Malaysia, rose
more than seven percent in heavy trading on their debut in
Singapore.
SAIF PARTNERS plans to launch a Greater China hedge fund,
according to marketing material obtained by Reuters, becoming
the first major Chinese private equity firm to branch out into
the hedge world.
JAPANESE MOBILE operator Softbank Corp said it will
buy up to 70 percent in Sprint Nextel Corp, the
third-largest U.S. carrier, for about $20.1 billion - the most a
Japanese firm has spent on an overseas acquisition.