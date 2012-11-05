HONG KONG, November 5 News and developments in
Asia private equity from Reuters News for the week ending
November 2.
NOVEMBER 2
FINANCIER NAT Rothschild is in talks with Indonesian
investors, including a contender for the country's presidency,
on a plan to counter a $1.4 billion proposal by the influential
Bakrie family to dismantle coal mining group Bumi Plc,
sources said.
CHINESE LANGUAGE Internet search provider Baidu Inc
said it has acquired private equity firm Providence Equity
Partners' stake in iQiyi.com, an online video platform in China,
for an undisclosed amount.
NOVEMBER 1
AN ARM of China's sovereign wealth fund CIC has
taken a 10 percent stake in the holding company controlling
Britain's largest airport Heathrow, Spanish infrastructure
company Ferrovial said.
A $1.7 BILLION bid for Malaysia's two main KFC fast food
franchisees faces a growing chorus of opposition from investors
challenging the terms of the offer that is nearly a year old and
now looks to them badly undervalued.
FORMULA ONE is unlikely to float on the stock market before
2014, the sport's commercial supremo Bernie Ecclestone said on
Thursday.
ASIA BUYOUT firm Olympus Capital led an investor group that
has injected $50 million to expand China's Huaxia Dairy Farm
Ltd, said Huaxia, a company that produces the raw milk that is
in short supply in China's growing dairy sector.
OCTOBER 31
FIDELITY GROWTH Partners, the private equity arm of Fidelity
Worldwide Investment, has invested $75 million in Indian medical
equipment supplier Trivitron Healthcare, both the companies said
in a statement.
OCTOBER 30
GERMAN FASHION house Hugo Boss said a pick-up in
its Chinese luxury goods market in the third quarter should
gather pace by the end of the year on the back of growing
consumer confidence.
CARLYLE GROUP said it will buy a Japanese unit of
U.S. food packaging company Sealed Air Corp at an
undisclosed price, in the private equity firm's second Japanese
acquisition in a month.
PRIVATE EQUITY firm Asuka DBJ Partners is seeking a $500
million refinancing loan for its China Central Place building in
Beijing, and has hired ANZ to arrange the deal, Thomson Reuters
Basis Point reported. [ID :nRLP55027a]
OCTOBER 29
DYMON ASIA Capital is branching out to the private equity
world, launching a fund with backing from a unit of Singapore
state investor Temasek Holdings, a company email
obtained by Reuters shows, indicating an uncommon move by a
hedge fund.
AUSTRALIA'S COMPETITION regulator said it will review a
proposed takeover by H.J. Heinz Co of organic baby food
supplier Rafferty's Garden Pty Ltd, which is owned by private
equity firm Anacacia Capital.