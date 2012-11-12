HONG KONG, November 12 News and developments in
Asia private equity from Reuters News for the week ending
November 9.
NOVEMBER 9
PRIVATE EQUITY group Carlyle Group LP will sell part
of its stake in Japanese restaurant chain operator Chimney Co in
an initial public offering in December, its third attempt to
list a Japanese asset this year.
NOVEMBER 8
KKR & CO L.P. and Australia's Allegro Funds have
agreed to buy around A$350 million ($364 million) worth of
distressed commercial loans from a unit of Lloyds Banking Group
Plc, a source familiar with the matter said on
Thursday.
PRIVATE EQUITY firm Permira has raised about $875 million
from the sale of its remaining stake in casino operator Galaxy
Entertainment Group Ltd, capping a highly profitable
investment that nearly tripled the firm's money over the past
five years.
NOVEMBER 7
INDIAN LUBRICANTS maker Gulf Oil Corp said it has
acquired U.S.-based specialty chemicals company Houghton
International from a private equity fund for $1.05
billion.
TPG CAPITAL, the private equity firm founded by
David Bonderman and James Coulter, is looking to raise between
$8 billion and $12 billion for its next global buyout fund,
Thomson Reuters news site peHUB reported, citing placement
agents.
NOVEMBER 6
CHINA'S HAIER Group was poised to take complete control of
Fisher & Paykel Appliances Holdings Ltd after it
acquired more than 90 percent of New Zealand's top white-goods
maker, the companies said.
SHAREHOLDERS IN Malaysia's two main KFC fast food
franchisees have overwhelmingly backed a $1.7 billion bid to
take the business private, despite suggestions by some minority
shareholders they would try to block the deal.
INVESTMENT AND fundraising by private equity firms in
emerging economies fell in the first three quarters of 2012,
industry body EMPEA said, reflecting the global growth slowdown.
NOVEMBER 5
ASIAN PRIVATE investment firm Squadron Capital Advisors's
director for investments in Southeast Asia and India is exiting
the firm, according to an email from the executive seen by
Reuters, while the firm is in the midst of being bought by
U.S.-based FLAG Capital Management.
AXA PRIVATE Equity, which in June raised an $8 billion fund
largely to buy bank exposures to private equity, said it has
opened its first China office, in Beijing headed by Jenhao Han,
the head of the firm in Asia.
TURNAROUND SPECIALIST Alvarez & Marsal said it has relocated
managing director Jacques Roizen, co-head of its revenue
enhancement business, from New York to Hong Kong.