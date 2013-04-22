HONG KONG, April 22 News and developments in Asia private equity from Reuters News for the week ending April 19.

APRIL 19

SOUTHEAST ASIA's red-hot stock markets could see a spurt of listings this year after Thailand's record IPO rose more than a fifth on its trading debut, far outpacing gains in the broader market and the rest of the region.

APRIL 18

SILVER LAKE, the partner of Michael Dell in a $24.4 billion deal to take Dell Inc private, said it had raised $10.3 billion from investors for its latest private equity fund, the largest of its kind to focus on technology.

BLACKSTONE GROUP LP president Tony James said he expects a $1 billion first close on the firm's first Asia real estate fund in the second quarter.

CHINA SPORTWEAR company Li Ning Co Ltd said it had closed a HK$1.85 billion ($238.3 million) offer of convertible securities, after which existing investors Viva China, TPG Capital, GIC Investor and GIC will hold about 26.1 percent, 5.6 percent, 3.7 percent and 0.6 percent of Li Ning respectively on a fully diluted basis.

THE NEW CEO of Australia's Whitehaven Coal has denied speculation the company is trying to help sort out the fate of struggling tycoon Nathan Tinkler's 19 percent stake in the company and said it is not talking to any potential suitors.

PRIVATE EQUITY backed China-based online retailer LightInTheBox, which sells items such as apparel and gadgets directly to consumers around the world, has filed for a New York IPO of $86.3 million, and is looking to start pre-marketing the deal as early as May, IFR reported.

LI NING said it had appointed Terence Tsang, a former executive of Guess Inc and Levi Strauss Company , as its chief financial officer.

U.S.-LISTED China software and information technology company AsiaInfo-Linkage Inc is seeking a $330 million financing to back its buyout plans, with Nomura leading the deal, Basis Point reported citing sources.

APRIL 16

JAPAN'S PANASONIC Corp has hired Bank of America Merrill Lynch to sell a part of its healthcare unit in a deal that could raise as much as $1 billion for the sprawling electronics conglomerate, two financial sources familiar with the deal said.

PRE-MARKETING has started for a $1 billion Singapore IPO of Asian Pay Television Trust, which will contain the cable television business of Taiwan Broadband Communications, owned by Macquarie International Infrastructure Fund and Macquarie Korea Opportunities Fund, IFR reported.

CHINESE STATE-owned enterprises should transfer 30 percent of their capital gains and ownership shares exceeding 51 percent to China's National Social Security Fund, local media reported quoting the fund council's party secretary.

APRIL 15

L CAPITAL, a private equity fund sponsored by French luxury brand LVMH Group has snapped up just under half of Australia's R.M. Williams in a deal aimed at helping the bushwear firm expand further overseas.

U.S. PRIVATE equity firm Warburg Pincus LLC has bought a minority stake in Indian engineering equipment maker Avtec Ltd, but the terms of the transaction were not disclosed. The investment will provide an exit to British investor Actis and will fund future growth of the company, Avtec said in a statement.

INDIA'S KALPATARU Power Transmission Ltd said private equity firm Tano Capital will invest 800 million rupees ($14.8 million) in the company's logistics unit Shree Shubham Logistics Ltd.

PRIVATE DEBT fund manager Cordiant said it had reached a first close of $250 million on its latest emerging markets debt fund, Cordiant Emerging Loan Fund IV.

REAL ESTATE investment firm Forum Partners said it has hired Deutsche Bank's Gregory Wells as managing director and head of Asia with responsibility for overseeing the firm's private equity business in Asia.