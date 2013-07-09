HONG KONG, July 9 News and developments in Asia
private equity from Reuters News for the week ending July 5.
JULY 5
SEIBU HOLDINGS Inc and top shareholder Cerberus Capital
Management LP said they met on Friday as the two sought
to end a highly public dispute over the Japanese railway and
hotel group's planned stock listing.
JULY 4
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS has acquired TV digital
recording device company Boxee for an undisclosed sum. Boxee is
based in Israel and has received almost $27 million in funding
from venture capital firms such as Spark Capital, Union Square
Ventures and Softbank NY.
AMP CAPITAL has agreed to buy a 42 percent stake in New
Zealand's number two electricity and gas distribution company
Powerco NZ Holdings from Brookfield Infrastructure for NZ$525
million ($404 million), which represents an enterprise value of
about NZ$1 billion.
JULY 3
U.S. PRIVATE equity and investment funds are betting Asia's
shipping industry, hit by a restructuring wave that has already
swept Europe and the United States, is the best spot to ride a
recovery from the industry's worst downturn in three decades.
EMERGING MARKETS private equity firm Actis Capital said it
had sold its 70 percent stake in Vesta, a commercial kitchen
equipment maker in China, to Illinois Tool Works Inc,
for an undisclosed sum.
JULY 2
THE GOVERNMENT of Singapore Investment Corp,
investment firm Temasek and Oman's State General
Reserve Fund have committed to invest $200 million in a real
estate fund run by Indian mortgage lender HDFC, a source with
direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.
CHINESE CREDIT rating agency Dagong is targeting 5 percent
to 10 percent of the European market by 2017, seeking to cash in
on criticism of the big three ratings agencies after the
financial crisis and marry European debt issues with its
capital-exporting homeland.
INDIA'S EMCURE Pharmaceuticals Ltd, in which Blackstone
Group holds a significant minority stake, has filed for
an initial public offering of common stock, the company said on
Tuesday. The company could raise up to $120 million through the
issue, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.
JULY 1
CITIC CAPITAL Venture Partners, the fund sponsored by the
venture and growth business of CITIC Capital Holdings Ltd, has
closed its latest fund at $113 million. Investors include Vertex
Asia Growth Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Temasek Holdings,
and Enspire Capital.