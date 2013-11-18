HONG KONG Nov 18 News and developments in Asia
private equity from Reuters News for the week ending Nov. 15.
NOVEMBER 15
JAPAN-BASED Secured Capital, the real estate unit of private
equity firm PAG, said it has raised about $1.5 billion for
investments in Asia, which it plans to primarily deploy in
distressed real estate and debt opportunities in Japan.
GLOBAL A&T Electronics bondholders are demanding the
reversal of a transaction that allowed it to swap $543 million
of junior debt for senior bonds - a deal they say dilutes the
assets backing their debt and was done without their consent.
NOVEMBER 14
HONG KONG'S Securities and Futures Commission appointed
veteran dealmaker Mary Ma as non executive director, looking to
benefit from her experience as a top executive at computer maker
Lenovo Group Ltd and private equity firms TPG Capital
and Boyu Capital.
GLOBAL LOGISTIC Properties Limited said it has launched a $3
billion China-focused logistics infrastructure fund, to tap
opportunities from China's domestic consumption. []
CONSUMER ELECTRONICS retailer Dick Smith Holdings Ltd is
seeking to raise A$344.5 million ($320.3 million) in an initial
public offering on Dec. 9, the company said in its IPO
prospectus.
KHAZANAH NASIONAL Bhd, Malaysia's state
investment firm, said its insurance arm has completed the $252
million purchase of a 90 percent stake in Turkish insurer
Acibadem Saglik ve Hayat Sigorta.
NOVEMBER 13
EXCLUSIVE-ONE of the world's biggest private equity firms,
TPG, is reshuffling its senior ranks in Asia as it battles to
finish raising money for its latest regional fund and bridge the
gap with rivals.
NOVEMBER 11
MANULIFE FINANCIAL Corp, Canada's largest life
insurer, said it plans to expand its third party private asset
management business, allowing clients to invest in assets such
as timberland, farmland, real estate and private equity.
A GROUP of investors led by Singapore's Temasek Holdings
bought a $213 million stake in Yashili International
Holdings Ltd, sending shares of the milk powder producer soaring
after its parent sold down stock to meet Hong Kong listing
requirements.
NOVEMBER 8
CHINA CINDA Asset Management gained approval for a Hong Kong
IPO that sources say could raise up to $2 billion, kickstarting
a deal that will offer clues as to whether the company - created
for a government bailout - can transform into a profit-driven
entity.
INDIA'S KEDAARA Capital, co-founded by a former India head
of Singapore sovereign fund Temasek, has raised $540 million for
its maiden fund, it said, at a time when first-time funds in
Asia are struggling to raise capital.
NOVEMBER 7
KKR-owned mining services company Bis Industries Ltd
is planning to raise as much as A$500 million ($475 million) in
an initial public offering before the year-end, sources familiar
with the matter said, capitalising on a resurgence in
Australia's IPO market.
NOVEMBER 6
CHINA'S SHUANGHUI International Holdings, which bought U.S.
pork producer Smithfield Foods Inc this year, has hired banks
for a Hong Kong IPO, seeking to raise up to $6 billion in what
could be the region's largest stock offering in four years.
CARLYLE GROUP LP posted an 11 percent drop in
third-quarter profit on Wednesday as asset sales generated less
cash for shareholders than in any other quarter since the
alternative asset manager went public.
ZOMATO, A web-based restaurant search engine in India, said
on Wednesday it had raised $37 million from Sequoia Capital and
Info Edge India Ltd to fund its expansion in overseas
markets.
NOVEMBER 4
BLACKSTONE AGREED to pay about $400 million for a
stake in Chinese shopping mall group SCP Co Ltd, a source with
direct knowledge of the deal said, marking the U.S. private
equity firm's largest investment in shopping malls in Asia.
AUSTRALIA'S NINE Entertainment Co Pty Ltd is
seeking to raise up to A$697 million ($658 million) in an
initial public offering to pay down debt, according to its
prospectus.