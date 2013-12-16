HONG KONG Dec 16 News and developments in Asia
private equity from Reuters News for the week ended Dec. 13.
DEC. 13
ASIAN PRIVATE equity firm PAG said it had invested $250
million into theme park operator Universal Studios Japan,
joining other investors including Goldman Sachs, MBK
Partners and Owl Creek.
PRIVATE EQUITY firm RRJ Capital, founded by former Goldman
dealmaker Richard Ong, has paid $350 million for a stake in
waste-to-energy company China Everbright International Ltd
, according to a Hong Kong stock exchange filing.
INVESTMENT BY Japan's Government Pension Investment Fund in
infrastructure projects abroad will amount to less than 1
percent of its 120 trillion yen ($1.16 trillion) fund, Takatoshi
Ito, a government advisory panel member, told reporters.
DEC. 12
NORD ANGLIA Education, a Hong Kong-based school operator,
has hired banks for an initial public offering that could come
next year, according to sources familiar with the matter.
SHARES IN China Cinda Asset Management Co Ltd
surged as much as a third in their trading debut, marking a
major success for China's first listing of a bad debt management
firm and boding well for other potential IPOs in the sector.
GOLDMAN SACHS has agreed to provide a $120 million pre-IPO
loan to Shanghai-based warehouse developer e-Shang, co-founded
by U.S. private equity firm Warburg Pincus, e-Shang
said.
INDIA'S GMR Infrastructure Ltd has hired four
banks including Citigroup and JPMorgan to manage
the listing of its airport business that is expected to raise
$300-$350 million, sources with direct knowledge of the matter
said.
DEC. 11
PRIVATE EQUITY firm Actis said it sold its 82 percent stake
in India's Sterling Hospital to Addlife Investments Private
Limited, a company promoted by the hospital's current chairman,
Girish Patel.
SOUTH KOREAN financial regulators approved private equity
firm MBK Partners' 1.84 trillion won ($1.75 billion) purchase of
ING Groep's local insurance unit, the country's largest
insurance acquisition.
ALIBABA GROUP Holding Ltd said it is seeking to extend the
draw-down period of an $8 billion loan from January next year, a
move people familiar with the e-commerce company's plans said
would buy it more time to launch an IPO.
DEC. 10
DEBT LENDER Intermediate Capital Group has launched an
Australia senior loan fund, targeting to raise up to A$1 billion
($895.55 million) over the next three to five years, Thomson
Reuters Basis Point reported.
DEC. 9
KKR & CO LP and Bain Capital are among suitors which
have placed initial bids for Tyco International Inc's
South Korean security systems unit, a business valued at about
$1.6 billion, people familiar with the matter said.
CARLYLE GROUP LP, hedge fund firm Farallon Investors
and China Cinda have agreed to buy $45 million worth of shares
in Fu Shou Yuan International Group Ltd as China's largest
provider of death-care services seeks up to $215 million in a
Hong Kong IPO.
ASIA RESEARCH & Capital Management has raised $1.1 billion
for its new hedge fund, the region's biggest launch this year,
as investment opportunities for the distressed asset specialist
grow on the back of tighter credit.
PRIVATE EQUITY has become a more attractive asset class to
investors in the wake of the global financial crisis, according
to a research report from Coller Capital. ()
BANKERS IN Australia have much to cheer this Christmas as
fees from underwriting IPOs surge 10-fold this year, and many
are now betting on an equally active year in 2014 as a slew of
private equity exits keep the market busy.