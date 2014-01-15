HONG KONG, January 15 News and developments in
Asia private equity from Reuters News for the week ending Jan.
10.
JAN. 10
PRIVATE EQUITY firm CVC Capital has agreed to
invest over $200 million into China education company EIC Group,
buying shares from its founder and rival private equity firm
Actis Capital, two sources with knowledge of the matter told
Reuters.
CHINA INVESTMENT Corp, through subsidiary Chengdong
Investment Corp, sold part of its stake in GCL-Poly Energy
to raise HK$3.12 billion ($402 million), IFR reported.
JAN. 9
APOLLO GLOBAL Management LLC said it had completed
fundraising for its latest flagship global private equity fund,
amassing $17.5 billion from investors, the most any such fund
has raised since the financial crisis.
KKR & CO LP said it had closed the $2 billion KKR
Special Situations Fund L.P., a global fund focused mainly on
distressed and event-driven investments.
JAN. 8
TAIWAN'S EASTERN Media International Corp is
bidding for Carlyle Group's entire 61 percent stake in
local TV company Eastern Broadcasting, two sources with direct
knowledge of the matter said, at a valuation substantially below
Carlyle's expectations.
FACEBOOK INC is buying India-based Little Eye Labs, a
startup that builds performance analysis and monitoring tools
for mobile Android apps, to help boost its technology as it
focuses on growing revenue from its mobile business.
INDIAREIT Advisors, the real estate private equity arm of
India's Piramal Enterprises, has raised 10 billion
rupees ($160.5 million) from investors within the country, the
company said.
SINGAPORE'S OCBC Bank said it has launched a $100 million
private equity fund, OCBC Capital (Shanghai) Equity Investment
Fund, L.P., under the Shanghai Qualified Foreign Limited Partner
Pilot Programme. The fund will invest in growth stage private
companies which will eventually list on China's A-shares market.
()
U.S. MICRODISPLAY company Syndiant said it has agreed to
form a joint venture with Tongtai Jiuyou, based in Zhangjiakou,
China.
JAN. 7
BLACKSTONE GROUP LP has appointed one of its senior
advisers to head its Australia business, a spokeswoman said, in
a sign the firm plans to ramp up its investing efforts inside
the country.
EUROPE'S BIGGEST dairy group Lactalis has agreed to acquire
a controlling stake in India's Tirumala Milk Products, whose
shareholders include Carlyle, for between $250 million and $300
million, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.
JAN. 3
CARLYLE IS preparing to launch its first two publicly listed
mutual funds, according to a regulatory filing by the latest
alternative asset manager seeking to offer its investment
platform to retail investors in this way.
JAN. 2
JAPAN LED Asian stock markets in 2013 on price performance
in dollar terms, while Indonesia was the worst performer. The
Philippines, Singapore and Thailand also posted negative returns
in dollar terms last year:
Asian markets performance: ()
Asian markets valuations: ()
DEC. 24
JAPAN'S GOVERNMENT Pension Investment Fund, the world's
largest pension fund, said Boston-based Wellington Management
Company is the ninth manager of its $161 billion foreign stock
portfolio.
SINGAPORE'S SOVEREIGN wealth fund GIC was named as
British Land's new partner in London's Broadgate office
and retail complex, buying out U.S. private equity group
Blackstone for around 1.7 billion pounds ($2.8 billion).
DEC. 23
QATAR INVESTMENT Authority (QIA), the sovereign wealth fund
of the gas-rich Gulf emirate, is in talks to invest $200 million
in residential property in India, a source with direct knowledge
of the matter told Reuters.