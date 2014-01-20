HONG KONG Jan 20 News and developments in Asia
private equity from Reuters News for the week ending Jan. 17.
JANUARY 17
EXCLUSIVE-ANHEUSER-Busch InBev SA is in advanced
discussions to buy South Korea's Oriental Brewery from private
equity owners KKR & Co LP and Affinity Equity Partners
for more than $4.5 billion, according to people familiar with
the matter.
CHINA-FOCUSED private equity firm Boyu Capital, whose
partners include former TPG Capital executive Mary Ma
and the grandson of former Chinese president Jiang Zemin, has
raised $1.5 billion for its second buyout fund, according to
people with knowledge of the matter.
CARLYLE GROUP is seeking to raise up to $290 million
by selling a stake in Chinese home appliance maker Haier
Electronics Group Ltd, IFR reported, citing a term
sheet of the deal.
CHINA DIAPER maker AAB Group, backed by Asia private equity
firm RRJ Capital, is seeking to raise up to $300 million in a
Hong Kong stock market listing, IFR reported.
CITIC CAPITAL Holdings Ltd, which is backed by CITIC Group
Corp and China sovereign wealth fund CIC
said it has established a multi-strategy hedge fund, CCTrack
Solutions.
SINGAPORE'S GIC Pte Ltd is partnering a group of
investors to buy $1.3 billion worth of Manhattan office space
from Time Warner Inc, as the sovereign wealth fund steps
up its purchases of real estate where it sees increasing value.
U.S. PRIVATE equity firm Cerberus Capital Management LP
has decided to sell its entire majority stake in
Japanese property operator Kokusai Kogyo Co to its founding
family for 130-140 billion yen ($1.25-1.34 billion), people with
direct knowledge of the deal said.
JANUARY 16
CITIC CAPITAL Holdings said it has completed the
privatisation of AsiaInfo-Linkage Inc, together with
consortium members which included CITIC Private Equity, in a
deal valued at around $900 million. The deal is China's
second-largest private equity backed privatisation and CITIC
Capital's sixth take-private deal. ()
JANUARY 15
SEIBU HOLDINGS Inc applied to relist its shares on the Tokyo
bourse, as the company starts negotiations with top shareholder
Cerberus over a proposed sale of much of the U.S. fund's stake,
sources said.
STATE INVESTOR 1Malaysia Development Bhd has invited
investment banks to pitch for advisory roles for an up to $2
billion IPO of its power assets, the country's biggest listing
in nearly two years, sources said.
JANUARY 14
ROSE ROCK Group, an investment management firm backed by the
Rockefeller family, has agreed to help develop a $2.5 billion
resort project in Vietnam.
JANUARY 13
AUSTRALIA'S BIGGEST phone company Telstra Corp Ltd
has agreed to sell 70 percent of its directories unit Sensis to
Platinum Equity, a U.S.-based private equity firm, for A$454
million ($407.17 million).