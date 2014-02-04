Feb 4 News and developments in Asia private equity from Reuters News for the week ending Jan. 31.

JANUARY 31

JAPAN'S SEIBU Holdings may hire executives recommended by Cerberus Capital Management LP in a sign the railway and hotel group is looking to mend fences with its biggest shareholder ahead of a planned IPO, people familiar with the discussions said.

INDIA'S ADITYA Birla Nuvo Ltd, a unit of diversified Aditya Birla Group, has agreed to sell its business process outsourcing unit Minacs to a group of investors led by private equity firms Capital Square Partners and CX Partners for $260 million.

JANUARY 30

JD.COM, CHINA'S second-largest e-commerce company, filed for a U.S. listing of its shares, following market leader Alibaba Group Holding Ltd in tapping into rising investor enthusiasm surrounding China's booming online retail market.

BLACKSTONE GROUP LP said it had raised $3.2 billion by the end of December for its first Asian real estate fund, which has a $5 billion fundraising limit.

JANUARY 29

AUSTRALIAN HOSPITAL operator Healthscope Ltd, owned by TPG Capital and Carlyle Group is considering three options for a sale process to cash in on current strong demand for quality healthcare assets, managing director Rob Cooke said.

S-OIL Corp was picked as the preferred bidder to buy a stake in Australia's United Petroleum with the right for exclusive talks, the South Korean refiner said in a regulatory filing.

SINGAPORE SOVEREIGN wealth fund GIC Pte Ltd and Macquarie Capital have formed a joint venture which has bought a majority stake in Iglu, an Australian student accommodation provider with a property portfolio worth about $132 million.

JANUARY 28

ALIBABA'S SCORCHING growth may be cooling off - but just ever so slightly. The privately held Chinese online marketplace posted 51 percent revenue growth during the July-September quarter compared with a year prior, the lowest rate in three quarters, while margins shrank for the second consecutive period. But it swung from a loss one year ago to $792 million in net income ahead of what is billed as the biggest initial public offering since Facebook Inc's 2012 float.

JANUARY 27

CHINESE ONLINE game developer Shanda Games Ltd received a buyout offer from its controlling shareholders that values the company at $1.9 billion, highlighting the growing popularity of online gaming in China.

SOUTH AFRICA'S Super Group said it is considering an initial public offering of its Australian fleet unit to allow a minority shareholder to exit the business. The IPO would allow Australian private equity firm CHAMP Ventures to cash out of its 42 percent stake, Super Group said.

PARTNERS GROUP and Equis Funds Group said they had closed a $250 million investment to develop solar power plants across Japan, with the first plants expected to start generating electricity in the second half of 2014. Co-investors include Babson Capital, LGsuper and Qantas Superannuation. ()