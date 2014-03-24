HONG KONG, March 24 News and developments in
Asia private equity from Reuters News for the week ending March
21.
MARCH 21
NEW ZEALAND'S Superannuation Fund said it would invest $250
million in North American gas and oil investments run by global
private equity firm KKR & Co LP, tripling its investment
in the company as the state pension fund increases its exposure
to private equity.
SINGAPORE STATE investor Temasek Holdings has
agreed to buy just under a quarter of health and beauty retailer
A.S. Watson for about $5.7 billion in what would be its single
biggest investment and one that would boost its exposure to
Asia's fast growing consumer sector.
SHARES IN China's GOME Electrical Appliances Holding Ltd
, which is backed by private equity firm Bain Capital,
were set to open up 11.7 percent after it reported a
better-than-expected profit for 2013.
CHINA HUIYUAN Juice Group Ltd will issue $150
million worth of convertible bonds to a unit of Temasek, as
China's top pure fruit juice producer aims to expand its
investor base.
THE VALUE of announced mergers and acquisitions (M&A) in
Asia-Pacific excluding Japan rose 22.1 percent to $112.7 billion
in the first quarter from a year earlier, the strongest start to
a year since 2011, preliminary data from Thomson Reuters showed.
BARING PRIVATE Equity Asia's education company Nord Anglia
IPO-NORD.N debuted a $515 million term loan, which was trading
at 100.25-101.25, Thomson Reuters LPC reported citing sources.
MARCH 20
INDIA'S CITIUSTECH said U.S.-based buyout firm General
Atlantic LLC has agreed to invest in the healthcare technology
services and solutions provider to help it expand business
globally.
IDFC ALTERNATIVES Ltd, a private equity fund managed by
India's IDFC Ltd, raised 7.5 billion rupees ($122.94
million) for a debt fund that will lend to developers of
residential real-estate across the country.
MARCH 19
JAPAN'S SEIBU Holdings said it has received approval to list
its shares on the Tokyo Stock Exchange on April 23 in an initial
public offering that sources said would be worth about $1.8
billion, one of the country's biggest IPOs this year.
CHINESE INTERNET stock YY, which operates social
platforms, raised $400 million from a convertible bond offering,
which has a coupon of 2.25 percent and a conversion premium of
35 percent, IFR reported.
ZOYI CAPITAL, a private equity firm whose co-founders
include Blackstone Group's former Greater China
vice-chairman Andrew Kuo, said it has invested an unspecified
amount in Pink Lady, which makes and distributes high-end
women's apparel in China. [link.reuters.com/tab87v]
MARCH 18
CHINESE PRIVATE equity firm Yunfeng Capital, co-founded by
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd's IPO-ALIB.N Jack Ma, is raising up
to $1 billion in its second fund, a person with knowledge of the
matter told Reuters on Tuesday.
JAPAN'S FAST Retailing Co Ltd, parent of apparel
chain Uniqlo, is no longer in talks to buy U.S. clothing
retailer J.Crew Group Inc from its private equity owners, three
people familiar with the matter said.
MACQUARIE GROUP Ltd, Australia's top investment
bank, has agreed to sell its private equity funds management
division to the unit's three managers, a source with direct
knowledge of the deal told Reuters.
MARCH 17
GIANT INVESTMENT Ltd will acquire Chinese online gaming
company Giant Interactive Group Inc for $3 billion and
take it private, the companies said.
AUSTRALIAN CHILDCARE centre owner Stirling Early Education
Ltd said it had cancelled plans for a A$200 million ($180
million) public float after it failed to attract investors
following an earnings downgrade.
ALIBABA'S DOMINANCE of online retail in China faces its
biggest-ever challenge as the firm founded by Jack Ma in a
one-room apartment 15 years ago lines up a U.S. initial public
offering that could value the firm at around $140 billion.
MARCH 16
CHINESE E-COMMERCE giant Alibaba has decided to hold its
long-awaited IPO in the United States and is in discussions with
six banks to underwrite the deal, in what is set to the most
high-profile public offering since Facebook Inc's listing nearly
two years ago.
MARCH 15
TWITTER-LIKE messaging service Weibo Corp filed on Friday to
raise $500 million via a U.S. initial public offering, as
Chinese companies flock to the American market in record numbers
to take advantage of soaring valuations.
