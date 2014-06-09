June 9 News and developments in Asia private
equity from Reuters News for the week ending June 6.
JUNE 6
CAPITAL TODAY, an early investor in e-commerce company
JD.com Inc and helmed by one of China's top dealmakers,
aims to raise a $400 million "evergreen" fund, according to a
term sheet seen by Reuters.
A PRIVATE equity consortium led by KKR & Co LP has
agreed to pay about $270 million for up to 70 percent of China's
COFCO Meat, a source said, targeting consumers willing to pay a
premium for high quality, safe pork products.
PRIVATE EQUITY firms Yunfeng Capital, founded by Alibaba
Group Holding Ltd's Jack Ma, and CITIC Private Equity Funds
Management have agreed to invest at least 2 billion yuan ($320
million) in a unit of Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial Group Co
Ltd, the dairy products company said in a statement.
BREAKINGVIEWS - JACK Ma's decision to buy half of China's
most popular soccer club has done prospective investors in
Alibaba a favour. The $192 million investment in Guangzhou
Evergrande, which the internet giant's founder hatched over a
drinking session this week, won't affect Alibaba's value when it
goes public later this year. But it offers a priceless insight
into how the company works.
JUNE 5
SHARES IN Australian media monitoring company iSentia Group
Ltd IPO-ISG.AX jumped more than 20 percent on their market
debut, extending a run of strong initial public offerings on the
Sydney stock exchange.
AUSTRALIAN PRIVATE equity firm Ironbridge will sell 74
percent of Melbourne-based Monash IVF Group, the country's
second-biggest in vitro fertilisation company, in an initial
public offering for A$315.9 million ($293 million).
JUNE 3
CHINA'S TIANHE Chemicals Group Ltd IPO-THCG.HK is seeking
to raise between $636 million and $818 million in a Hong Kong
initial public offering, according to a term sheet of the deal
seen by Reuters.
THE TAKEOVER battle for Club Mediterranee
intensified after the French holiday resort operator agreed to
open its books to a new potential bidder, Investindustrial, a
fund led by Italian businessman Andrea Bonomi.
HARALD QUANDT Capital, a private investment group owned by
the Harald Quandt family of Germany, said it has hired David
Pierce as managing director and head of Asia. Pierce was most
recently a partner with FLAG Squadron Asia and was the founding
CEO of Squadron Capital, based in Hong Kong. [link.reuters.com/juw89v
]
JUNE 2
AUSTRALIAN PRIVATE equity firm Pacific Equity Partners (PEP)
is considering the future of a A$1.1 billion ($1.02 billion)
takeover proposal for compliance company SAI Global Ltd
after the target said it would publish information for other
potential buyers, a source told Reuters.
PEP PLANS to follow the country's biggest market listing of
the year with its second biggest, saying it wants to raise up to
A$690 million ($642.18 million) by listing tampon and toilet
paper maker Asaleo Care Ltd.
