AUGUST 29
MORI TRUST Co has bought a Tokyo wedding venue and office
complex from U.S. investment fund Lone Star for around 130
billion yen ($1.25 billion), a source with knowledge of the
matter said, in another sign the property market is recovering.
VIRGIN AUSTRALIA Holdings Ltd said it had entered
into an agreement to sell 35 percent of its frequent flyer
programme to Affinity Equity Partners in a deal which gives the
programme an enterprise value of A$960 million ($897.5 million).
AUGUST 28
JAPAN'S SKYLARK Co Ltd will list on the Tokyo
Stock Exchange on Oct. 9 in an initial public offering worth up
to $1.1 billion, marking the restaurant operator's return to the
market three years after it was taken private by Bain Capital.
CHINA HUARONG Asset Management Co Ltd, the country's biggest
bad-debt manager, said regulators have approved a deal for it to
sell a 20.98 percent stake to a consortium of eight investors
for 14.5 billion yuan ($2.4 billion).
HONY CAPITAL, one of China's biggest private equity firms,
has agreed to buy a 15 billion yuan ($246 million) stake in
Shanghai Jin Jiang International Hotels Development Co
, the hotel company said.
AUSTRALIA'S LARGEST buyout firm Pacific Equity Partners said
it had sold down its stake in newly listed credit rating company
Veda Group Ltd, making a A$243 million ($227.4 million)
profit on share gains over eight months.
HONY WILL sell a tranche of over $500 million of shares in
CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Ltd for the second time in
three months, cashing in on the drugmaker's buoyant stock.
AUGUST 27
CARLYLE GROUP is in advanced talks with China Vanke
Co Ltd, the country's largest property developer, to
buy stakes in nine of its shopping malls, two people with direct
knowledge of the matter told Reuters.
AUGUST 26
KKR & Co LP has made its fourth food safety-linked
investment in China, agreeing to buy 18 percent of chicken
producer Fujian Sunner Development Co Ltd for $400
million, the two firms said.
KKR SAID it has hired Jaka Prasetya as managing director to
lead the firm's credit and special situations initiatives in
Southeast Asia, as it expands its credit lending strategy in the
region.
AUGUST 25
TAIWAN'S WEI family has agreed to buy majority control of
China Network Systems, the island's biggest cable TV operator,
for about $2.4 billion including debt from private equity firm
MBK Partners, sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.
