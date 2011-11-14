HONG KONG, November 14 News and
developments in Asia private equity from Reuters News for the
week ending November 11.
NOVEMBER 11
DEALTALK-CHINESE companies aim to accelerate fundraising
plans and brave torrid market conditions to ensure they secure
more capital ahead of any crackdown on foreign investment rules.
THE PRIVATE equity industry is embarking on another round of
soul-searching as it faces growing regulatory and political
pressure, according to buyout executives assembled at a
conference in Hong Kong.
ZAIN FANCY, the former head of Morgan Stanley's Asia
real estate investment business, has set up a firm in Singapore
to invest in small and medium-sized properties following the end
of a legal dispute with Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC
.
CANADA PENSION Plan Investment Board, one of the world's
top private equity players, said on Thursday the value of its
assets under management slipped in its latest quarter, but were
up on a year-over-year basis.
NOVEMBER 10
DEALTALK-INVESTMENT banks in Asia are counting on sales of
large blocks of stocks to institutional investors in the coming
weeks to bolster dwindling underwriting fees and spark the
region's equity capital markets back to life.
GOLDMAN SACHS Group Inc sold $1.1 billion of shares
in Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd (ICBC),
less than originally expected as global markets plunged on
concerns of a worsening of the European debt crisis.
CHAMP PRIVATE Equity has made a A$163 million offer ($166
million) to buy Australian outdoor advertising firm oOh!media
Group Ltd, the target company said, sending its shares
up 75 percent.
NOVEMBER 9
KOHLBERG KRAVIS Roberts co-founder Henry Kravis said
volatility and uncertainty in global markets had created
enormous challenges and threats as financial firms, investors
and governments face sovereign debt crisis and a slowdown in
major economies.
PRIVATE EQUITY firm J.C. Flowers & Co will keep "a lot of
cash on hand" to weather global market turmoil and to stay ready
for potential buyout opportunities, founder J. Christopher
Flowers said.
DAVID M. RUBENSTEIN, co-founder of buyout firm Carlyle
, said Asia's private equity industry will likely rise
to challenge U.S. and European dominance of the sector over the
next five to 10 years.
JAMES COULTER, a co-founder of TPG Capital LP, said
private equity funds should wait for the valuation of Facebook
to drop before investing in the social media company.
U.S. SECURITIES regulators approved strict new listing
standards for reverse merger companies after a rash of
accounting scandals.
NOVEMBER 8
TOP EXECUTIVES at private equity funds said that the time
was ripe to take greater risk in Asia, encouraging an annual
conference here to invest in distressed debt opportunities and
small to mid-sized companies.
A FORMER Asia-based investment banker with Bank of America
Corp, Chad Holm, is seeking to raise $1 billion in a new
private equity fund to invest in Indonesia.
AUSTRALIAN PRIVATELY owned pet food manufacturer VIP
Petfoods is undergoing a strategic review of its business and is
considering options including a sale, the firm's adviser told
Reuters.
NOVEMBER 7
KKR AND Apollo Global Management LLC will manage $3
billion each in commitments on behalf of the Teacher Retirement
System (TRS) of Texas, the two private equity companies said on
Monday.
MORGAN STANLEY Private Equity Asia has taken control of
Korean restaurant franchiser Nolboo, a Nolboo spokesman said on
Monday.
For a summary of major fund industry news in Asia for the
week, please see:
