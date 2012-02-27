HONG KONG Feb 27 News and developments in
Asia private equity from Reuters News for the week ending
February 24.
FEBRUARY 24
BLACKSTONE GROUP has hired Ed Huang from Morgan
Stanley's Asia private equity unit as a managing director
for China, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters, as
the private equity giant builds up its teams in Asia.
CARLYLE GROUP has hired Nomura Holdings Inc
and Goldman Sachs to handle the initial public
offering of Japanese ball bearing maker Tsubaki Nakashima Co in
a deal that could be worth at least 70 billion yen ($873
million), sources with knowledge of the matter said.
THE GOVERNMENT of Singapore Investment Corp, one of
the world's biggest sovereign wealth funds, has bought a 5
percent stake in commodities trader Bunge Ltd valued at
$496 million, in a sign that Asian state funds are raising their
bets on resources.
INDIA REAL estate fund Indiareit Fund Advisors, a unit of
drugmaker Piramal Healthcare, is planning to raise
$500 million via an offshore fund to invest in Indian
development projects, the company's top executive said on
Friday.
BLACKSTONE HAS raised more than $10 billion for its latest
real estate fund, Blackstone Real Estate Partners VII, and is
looking to reach $12 billion, a source familiar with the matter
said.
TROUBLED SHIPPING companies face the threat of seizures of
their vessels as banks lose patience with an industry struggling
with overcapacity and falling demand, industry players say.
FEBRUARY 23
A GROUP of former Morgan Stanley investment bankers has
started a boutique firm, Dean Bradley Osborne Partners, with
the hope that smaller is now better on Wall Street.
THE PRIVATE equity arm of India's Infrastructure Development
Finance Co said it invested 1.5 billion rupees ($30.47
million) in an agriculture services company, Staragri
Warehousing and Collateral Management Ltd.
TESCO PLC, the world's third-biggest retailer, may
bid for a controlling stake valued at about $900 million in
South Korean electronics retailer Hi-Mart Co Ltd,
two sources with knowledge of the matter said.
FEBRUARY 22
FIVE YEARS after global buyout giants first flocked to the
region to tap its growth, Asia's private equity market has
reached a tipping point. Maturing funds, a crop of inexperienced
managers and global market instability are all opening the door
for so called secondary players to come in.
ANANDA KRISHNAN, ranked by Forbes as Malaysia's
second-richest man, has put his entire power portfolio up for
sale in a deal that could fetch more than $2 billion, three
sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.
FEBRUARY 21
GLOBAL PRIVATE equity firms, including KKR & Co LP
and TPG Capital, and strategic rivals, are lining up
potential bids for U.S.-listed AsiaInfo-Linkage Inc,
sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters, in a
deal expected to be worth more than $1 billion.
BC PARTNERS has raised 6.5 billion euros ($8.6
billion) for new deals, making the largest buyout fund any
European private equity firm has had since the onset of the
credit crisis.
WESTERN INVESTORS in Japan's disgraced Olympus have
accused its banks of trying to take control of the boardroom by
stealth, amid growing signs that the firm's major creditors are
considering installing their own appointees in the top jobs.
FEBRUARY 20
ABRAAJ CAPITAL, the Middle East's largest private equity
firm, sharpened its emerging market focus on Monday with a deal
to buy UK-based specialist fund manager Aureos Capital, creating
an entity with $7.5 billion in assets.
TPG RENEWED an $825 million takeover offer for Billabong
International on Monday, saying the Australian surfwear
company's planned sale of one of its most profitable brands
would not be an obstacle.