HONG KONG, March 5 News and developments
in Asia private equity from Reuters News for the week ending
March 2.
MARCH 2
EQUINOX REALTY, an arm of Indian oil-to-steel conglomerate
Essar Group, plans to sell a minority stake in its biggest
commercial asset in Mumbai to raise between 7.5 billion rupees
($152.4 million) and 10 billion rupees, sources close to the
deal said.
JAPANESE BREWER Asahi is emerging as a frontrunner
to buy eastern European brewer StarBev in a deal expected to
fetch up to $3 billion for private equity owner CVC Capital
Partners, people familiar with the matter said.
CHINESE BROKERAGES are lobbying the government to allow them
to launch buyout funds and make alternative investments as the
country's securities regulator plans to reinvigorate the
struggling sector.
INTERVIEW-TAIWAN expects banking ties with China to improve
this year, though the negotiation process will be more difficult
as mainland authorities demand more from Taiwan in return,
according to the vice chairwoman of the island's financial
regulator.
MARCH 1
CARLYLE GROUP'S Southeast Asia head has left the
firm after four and a half years without landing a deal,
underlining the struggles that even the world's biggest private
equity firms face as they try to penetrate Asia's emerging
markets.
SOVEREIGN WEALTH funds are shying away from making large
mergers and acquisitions, at least in public, with announced
activity volumes tumbling to less than a tenth of last year,
Thomson Reuters data shows.
FEBRUARY 29
PRIVATE EQUITY firms looking for billions of dollars of new
capital for deals are facing a fight for survival in the hunt
for a diminishing pool of capital - and losers risk a slow
death.
FEBRUARY 28
INDIA'S GMR Infrastructure Ltd is in talks with
three private equity investors to raise about $200 million
through the sale of stakes in a number of road projects, three
sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.
PRIVATE EQUITY fund PAG Asia Capital has invested $250
million in unlisted Bicon Pharmaceutical Holdings Co Ltd to
become its largest investor, a unit of the Chinese
pharmaceuticals company said.
AUSSIE SURFWEAR company Billabong International
said on Tuesday its private equity suitor TPG Capital
has raised its takeover offer by 10 percent to $904 million, but
the price is still too low.
FEBRUARY 27
JAPAN'S OLYMPUS Corp proposed a new board of
directors on Monday in an effort to recover from a $1.7 billion
accounting fraud, but the line-up could face a hostile reception
from foreign investors when it goes to a shareholder vote.
A PLANNED sale of a controlling stake in South Korea's
Hi-Mart Co Ltd was rocked by allegations of
embezzlement and tax evasion by senior executives at the
electronics retailer, which sent the shares of the company
plunging on Monday.
AUSTRALIAN BUYOUT firm Quadrant Private Equity is starting
the sale of its in-vitro fertilisation (IVF) business, Virtus
Health Group, an asset which could fetch up to A$500 million
($536 million) and has hired Morgan Stanley to advise on
the sale, Thomson Reuters publication Basis Point reported,
citing sources.
MANDARIN CAPITAL Partners, the largest Sino-European private
equity fund, said on Monday it has sold parts of its stake in
Italian pharmaceutical firm Euticals to another fund, realising
an investment return of three times -- a record for a China
outbound investment fund.
MITSUI SOKO said it would buy all shares in
logistics company Sanyo Electric Logistics from private equity
firm Longreach Group for 24.2 billion yen ($300 million).
SOUTH KOREA'S SK Innovation Co Ltd said on
Monday that it has decided to stop looking into a takeover of
U.S. oil and gas company Chaparral Energy Inc
CVC, facing heavy potential losses on its debt-laden
Australian TV network Nine, has no plans to respond to a fresh
proposal from hedge funds to convert their debt into equity,
sources said.