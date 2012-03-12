HONG KONG, March 12 News and developments
in Asia private equity from Reuters News for the week ending
March 9.
MARCH 9
PRIVATE EQUITY-controlled Link Group, a share-registry
company, is looking to raise capital for global expansion
through a stake sale, with global buyout funds lining up as
bidders, according to sources with knowledge of the matter.
CVC CAPITAL Partners Ltd has put Australian hotel
and resort owner-operator Mantra Group up for sale, a source
familiar with the matter said, an asset local media reports have
estimated could fetch more than A$600 million ($636 million).
MARCH 8
GREENPARK CAPITAL has launched a $500 million global fund to
invest in private-equity secondary markets, with a $100 million
cornerstone investment from International Financing Corp
, the finance arm of the World Bank, according to
sources familiar with the matter.
MARCH 6
PRIVATE EQUITY firm CVC, facing heavy potential losses on
its debt-laden Australian TV network Nine, plans to sell off
Australia's largest ticketing agency, a source said, to help
reduce debt and keep hedge funds at bay.
PRIVATE EQUITY firm Axiom Asia has raised more than $1
billion for its third Asia fund, according to two sources
familiar with the matter.
THE IT services arm of Indian steel-to-oil conglomerate
Essar Group is in talks to raise $500 million to $600 million
through a U.S. initial public offering and the sale of a stake
to private equity firms, sources familiar with the matter said.
JAPAN'S SECURITIES watchdog said that it was filing
criminal complaints against medical equipment maker Olympus Corp
and its former executives and outside advisers over the
company's $1.7 billion accounting fraud.
SAC CAPITAL and GE Capital are in no hurry to sell their
stakes in Taiwan's Cosmos Bank and would be looking
for a price of at least $1.15 billion before considering any
deal, according to Cosmos' chairman.
MARCH 5
PORK DONUTS may not be palatable to Americans or Europeans,
but the parent company of Dunkin' Donuts and the Baskin-Robbins
ice cream chains is catering to local tastes in China, where it
aims to open another 100 stores in the next two to three years.
INDIAN GROUP Himadri Chemicals is interested in
bigger European peer Ruetgers Group, which is being put up for
sale by private equity owner Triton.
ECON EQT Investment Pte Ltd has offered to acquire
Singapore-listed China Healthcare Ltd, which owns and
manages medicare centres and nursing homes in Singapore and
Malaysia, valuing the firm at around S$80 million ($64 million).
GLOBAL PRIVATE equity fund Blackstone Group L.P. said
it has hired Yi Luo from Carlyle Group and Edward Huang
from Morgan Stanley's Asia private equity unit to fill
senior positions in Asia.
INFINITY GROUP said it has invested 8 million yuan ($1.27
million) in chip producer Solorein Technology Inc through its
Chengdu Shuangliu Fund.