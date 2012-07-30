HONG KONG, July 30 News and developments in
Asia private equity from Reuters News for the week ending July
27.
JULY 27
AUSTRALIAN SURFWEAR company Billabong International
said a takeover offer from TPG Capital worth A$694
million ($712 million) was too low, but it would still open its
books to the private equity firm.
BLACKSTONE REAL Estate Partners VII, the fund that has
proved one of Blackstone Group LP's most popular
offerings with investors, has secured a rare commitment from
China's State Administration of Foreign Exchange, a source
familiar with the matter said.
SOUTH KOREA's government drew no bids in its third attempt
to sell its 6 trillion won ($5.2 billion) controlling stake in
Woori Finance Holdings, dooming a sale that analysts
had considered a long-shot for recouping government bailout
funds.
TWO CHINESE private equity funds are reported to be close to
finalising a deal to buy the asset management arm of
Franco-Belgian financial group Dexia as part of the
wind down of what was once the world's biggest lender.
JULY 26
THE BUYER group for MBK Partners' stake in a Taiwan cable TV
unit said it is not sure whether the conditions laid out by
local regulators for the $2.4 billion deal are achievable,
though it still aims to close the purchase.
TPG HAS acquired China speciality packaging company HCP
Holdings Inc from members of the founding Chen family for about
$500 million, a source with knowledge of the matter told
Reuters.
JULY 25
CHINA'S SOVEREIGN wealth fund China Investment Corp
suffered its first-ever drop in net profit in 2011 and predicted
tough trading conditions may persist as volatile financial
markets dent stock investments.
SHARES OF appliance retailer GOME Electrical Appliances
Holding Ltd, which is backed by private equity firm
Bain Capital, tumbled 17 percent to a record low after it became
the latest Chinese consumer-related company to warn of weak
earnings as the world's second-largest economy slows.
HONG KONG-based Kerogen Capital, a private equity fund led
by two former J.P.Morgan bankers, has closed a more than
$1 billion energy fund, according to a statement from Forbes
Private Capital Group, which managed and advised on the fund.
JULY 24
TOOL MAKER Stanley Black & Decker said it agreed to
acquire privately held Infastech, a maker of engineered
mechanical fasteners, for $850 million in cash to expand its
footprint in emerging markets.
CHINA PLANS to double the amount insurers can invest in
private equity and allow them to trade financial derivatives
both at home and abroad as part of efforts to broaden their
investment scope, according to a set of draft regulations seen
by Reuters.
TPG HAS made a fresh takeover bid for Australian surfwear
company Billabong International worth A$694 million
($712 million), Billabong said, just five months after a higher
offer was knocked back.
AUSTRALIA'S TOP two winemakers, Treasury Wine Estates
and privately owned Accolade Wines, agreed a deal on in
which Accolade will close its local bottling operations, leading
to 175 job cuts or nearly 10 percent of its staff.
U.S. ALTERNATIVE investment firm SkyBridge Capital will
launch a $250 to $500 million Asia-focused fund next year as
part of a planned expansion into the region, its founder said.
SOUTH KOREA'S Woongjin Holdings Co has opted to
team up with a local private equity fund to buy a 31 percent
stake in water purifier maker Woongjin Coway Co Ltd
that the parent company put up for sale earlier this year.
JAPANESE ELECTRONIC components maker Nidec Sankyo Corp
said it would buy 51.42 percent of South Korea's SCD Co
, a maker of refrigerator and other motors, from
Skylake Incuvest's private equity fund in a cash-only deal,
without disclosing the value of the deal.
JULY 23
AUSTRALIA'S CHAMP Private Equity plans to sell its Blue Star
communications group in New Zealand and has appointed Goldman
Sachs to manage the sale, a spokesman for Blue Star said.