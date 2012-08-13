HONG KONG, August 13 News and developments in
Asia private equity from Reuters News for the week ending August
10.
AUGUST 10
THE CANADA Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB), one of the
world's biggest pension funds, notched up small gains in the
first quarter as financial markets sagged, and said it is
looking to China and Europe as well as oversold assets for
investment opportunities.
CHINA MAY set up a new financial reform pilot project to
encourage private investment in the financial sector and boost
credit access for small businesses and rural areas in the
southeast province of Fujian, official media reported.
AUGUST 9
AUSTRALIAN INDUSTRIAL property manager Goodman Group
and CPPIB announced a plan to expand their relationship
via the launch of a new logistics and industrial venture.
SOUTH KOREAN refinery-to-retailer GS Group is considering
acquiring U.S. metalworking fluid maker Houghton International
through its GS Energy affiliate, the Korea Economic Daily
reported.
AUGUST 8
A GROUP of investors that includes private equity fund
Affinity Equity Partners is buying a $1.1 billion stake in South
Korea's unlisted Kyobo Life Insurance from Daewoo International
Corp, in what would be the second-largest private
equity backed deal in Asia ex-Japan this year.
CHINESE OIL trader Guangdong Zhenrong Energy Co Ltd has
agreed to buy control of Hong Kong-listed Titan Petrochemicals
Group Ltd, a debt-laden shipping and oil storage
company, but the deal could be derailed by a liquidation suit
from U.S. private equity firm Warburg Pincus.
CARLYLE GROUP LP, the private equity firm that raised
$671 million in an initial public offering in May, swung to a
second-quarter loss as the value of its fund assets dropped,
more than offsetting an increase in cash from fees.
CHINA'S BRIGHT Food is refinancing a 400 million pound ($628
million) loan for Weetabix, part of a larger financing backing
its purchase of the British cereal maker, Thomson Reuters LPC
reported, citing banking sources.
AUGUST 7
INTERVIEW-BAIN Capital, behind the biggest investment in a
Japanese firm by a private equity fund this year, expects its
deals pipeline in the country to remain active, with individual
transactions potentially up to $3 billion in size.
INSIDER-ULTRA-luxury phones from the likes of private
equity-owned Vertu have long been heavy on style and light on
features. But the next generation of buyers expects more from
their $6,000 dollar handsets. Video:
AUGUST 6
A MAJOR lender to China's Suntech Power Holdings, a
solar panel maker which has been stung by a $690 million fraud
linked to its expansion in Italy, financed the expansion despite
warnings from a business ally to avoid Italy's scam-ridden solar
sector.