HONG KONG Jan 21 News and developments in Asia
private equity from Reuters News for the week ending January 18.
JANUARY 18
NORTH ASIA buyouts firm MBK Partners has hired UBS
to arrange a 27 billion yen ($302 million) five-year loan to
refinance debt used for its 2007 buyout of software developer
Yayoi Co Ltd, Thomson Reuters Basis Point reporting citing bank
sources.
JANUARY 17
SINGAPORE STATE investor Temasek Holdings Pte Ltd
is not interested in investing in Dell Inc as part of a
consortium led by private equity firm Silver Lake Partners, a
source with knowledge of the matter said.
CHINA'S ALIBABA Group has denied hiring banks to
handle an initial public share offer, a spokesman said on
Wednesday after a media report said it had appointed Credit
Suisse and Goldman Sachs to handle the listing.
JANUARY 16
PHILIPPINE LONG Distance Telephone Co expects to
forge a deal soon with private equity firm CVC Capital Partners
Ltd to sell a stake in its business process outsourcing
unit, SPi Global Holdings, PLDT's chairman said.
U.S. PRIVATE equity firm Cerberus Capital Management LP
has raised about $1.7 billion by selling shares in
Japan's Aozora Bank Ltd, according to a term sheet seen
by Reuters.
MBK PARTNERS is set to acquire a majority stake in South
Korean outdoor clothing firm NEPA Company Ltd for about 550
billion won ($520 million), a South Korean newspaper said.
JANUARY 15
SHARES IN Australia's Billabong International Ltd
surged more than 12 percent after the struggling surfwear
company received a second takeover proposal.
AUSTRALIAN PRIVATE equity firm Ironbridge said it has sold
its New Zealand waste company, EnviroWaste, to Hong Kong's
Cheung Kong Infrastructure Holdings for NZ$501 million
($421 million), including NZ$11 million in debt.
JAPANESE PRIVATE equity firm Advantage Partners has agreed
to sell its stake in coffee shop chain operator Komeda Co to MBK
Partners for an undisclosed amount, its second asset sale in a
month.
THE $51 BILLION Massachusetts state pension fund said on
Tuesday it has hired Michael R. Bailey as private-equity chief
to oversee investments that total about $5 billion. Bailey was
formerly director of private equity at Lucent Asset Management
Corp.
CHINA PRIVATE equity firm Hony Capital sold its 150 million
shares in Chaowei Power Holdings Limited to raise
HK$585 million ($75.46 million), IFR reported.
ONE OF China's best known corporate leaders, billionaire
Jack Ma, will step down as CEO of Alibaba Group, the e-commerce
empire he founded to tap the nation's enormous online shopping
potential, passing the reins to "a younger, better equipped"
generation.
JANUARY 14
CHINESE COMPANIES are deserting U.S. stock markets in record
numbers as regulatory scrutiny mounts and the advantages of a
U.S. listing slip away.
PRIVATE EQUITY firm CVC and Royal Bank of Scotland
sold a combined $290 million stake in Hong Kong-listed luggage
maker Samsonite International, a term sheet seen by
Reuters showed.
AUSTRALIAN SURFWEAR company Billabong has received a second
takeover proposal from a U.S. private equity and retail
consortium that matches a A$556 million ($586.55 million) bid by
its U.S. boss Paul Naude.
THE CALIFORNIA Public Employees' Retirement System, the
biggest U.S. pension fund, posted a return of 13.26 percent in
the 2012 calendar year. The return was below a 14.43 percent
benchmark, largely because of returns on private equity assets.
