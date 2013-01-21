HONG KONG Jan 21 News and developments in Asia private equity from Reuters News for the week ending January 18.

JANUARY 18

NORTH ASIA buyouts firm MBK Partners has hired UBS to arrange a 27 billion yen ($302 million) five-year loan to refinance debt used for its 2007 buyout of software developer Yayoi Co Ltd, Thomson Reuters Basis Point reporting citing bank sources.

JANUARY 17

SINGAPORE STATE investor Temasek Holdings Pte Ltd is not interested in investing in Dell Inc as part of a consortium led by private equity firm Silver Lake Partners, a source with knowledge of the matter said.

CHINA'S ALIBABA Group has denied hiring banks to handle an initial public share offer, a spokesman said on Wednesday after a media report said it had appointed Credit Suisse and Goldman Sachs to handle the listing.

JANUARY 16

PHILIPPINE LONG Distance Telephone Co expects to forge a deal soon with private equity firm CVC Capital Partners Ltd to sell a stake in its business process outsourcing unit, SPi Global Holdings, PLDT's chairman said.

U.S. PRIVATE equity firm Cerberus Capital Management LP has raised about $1.7 billion by selling shares in Japan's Aozora Bank Ltd, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

MBK PARTNERS is set to acquire a majority stake in South Korean outdoor clothing firm NEPA Company Ltd for about 550 billion won ($520 million), a South Korean newspaper said.

JANUARY 15

SHARES IN Australia's Billabong International Ltd surged more than 12 percent after the struggling surfwear company received a second takeover proposal.

AUSTRALIAN PRIVATE equity firm Ironbridge said it has sold its New Zealand waste company, EnviroWaste, to Hong Kong's Cheung Kong Infrastructure Holdings for NZ$501 million ($421 million), including NZ$11 million in debt.

JAPANESE PRIVATE equity firm Advantage Partners has agreed to sell its stake in coffee shop chain operator Komeda Co to MBK Partners for an undisclosed amount, its second asset sale in a month.

THE $51 BILLION Massachusetts state pension fund said on Tuesday it has hired Michael R. Bailey as private-equity chief to oversee investments that total about $5 billion. Bailey was formerly director of private equity at Lucent Asset Management Corp.

CHINA PRIVATE equity firm Hony Capital sold its 150 million shares in Chaowei Power Holdings Limited to raise HK$585 million ($75.46 million), IFR reported.

JANUARY 15

ONE OF China's best known corporate leaders, billionaire Jack Ma, will step down as CEO of Alibaba Group, the e-commerce empire he founded to tap the nation's enormous online shopping potential, passing the reins to "a younger, better equipped" generation.

JANUARY 14

CHINESE COMPANIES are deserting U.S. stock markets in record numbers as regulatory scrutiny mounts and the advantages of a U.S. listing slip away.

PRIVATE EQUITY firm CVC and Royal Bank of Scotland sold a combined $290 million stake in Hong Kong-listed luggage maker Samsonite International, a term sheet seen by Reuters showed.

AUSTRALIAN SURFWEAR company Billabong has received a second takeover proposal from a U.S. private equity and retail consortium that matches a A$556 million ($586.55 million) bid by its U.S. boss Paul Naude.

THE CALIFORNIA Public Employees' Retirement System, the biggest U.S. pension fund, posted a return of 13.26 percent in the 2012 calendar year. The return was below a 14.43 percent benchmark, largely because of returns on private equity assets. ($1 = 89.4100 Japanese yen)($1 = 7.7529 Hong Kong dollars)