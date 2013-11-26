HONG KONG, Nov. 26 News and developments in Asia
private equity from Reuters News for the week ending Nov. 22.
NOVEMBER 22
OAKTREE CAPITAL Group LLC, the world's largest
distressed debt investor, is among a group of firms buying
shares of China Cinda Asset Management Corp as part of its up to
$2.5 billion initial public offering, sources said.
NOVEMBER 21
HONG KONG-based private equity firm Gaw Capital Partners and
three South Korean investors have teamed up to buy the London
headquarters of retailer Marks & Spencer for around $321
million, adding to a string property deals by Asian investors
this year.
YUANSHENGTAI DAIRY Farm, China's fourth biggest
raw milk producer, is set to raise about $425 million after
pricing its Hong Kong IPO below the mid-point of a marketing
range.
BARCLAYS NATURAL Resource Investments (BNRI), a private
equity division of Barclays Bank PLC, and Ilex
Partners, a Beijing-based advisory firm, said they have formed a
strategic partnership to help BNRI develop its portfolio
companies in mainland China. ()
NOMURA HOLDINGS Inc and Intermediate Capital Group
have agreed a 50:50 partnership that will structure and
distribute mezzanine investments and funds, to be managed by a
local Japanese fund management company. ()
NOVEMBER 20
FULLERTON FUND Management, a wholly-owned unit of Singapore
state investor Temasek Holdings, is increasing its
exposure to China, encouraged by reform plans that could benefit
sectors such as consumer, infrastructure, clean energy and
insurance.
NOVEMBER 19
BLACKSTONE GROUP'S Antony Leung is leaving his role
as Greater China Chairman to lead a Hong Kong-based property
conglomerate, the private equity firm said.
U.S. PRIVATE equity firm Blackstone and Indian developer
Panchshil Realty are close to buying a majority stake in an
office tower in Mumbai for about 9 billion rupees ($144
million), two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.
SINGAPORE WAREHOUSE and industrial park developer Ascendas
Pte Ltd said it has set up a programme with a target
asset size of S$600 million ($481.60 million) to invest in
Indian real estate. Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC Pte Ltd
is a principal investor in the programme.
CHINA'S TOP securities regulator reiterated commitments to
easing the government's control over the initial public offering
process, but said the government will also intensify its
auditing of companies hoping to list.
ASIAN-INSPIRED jewellery company John Hardy Group is
exploring a potential sale, according to people familiar with
the matter. Bali-based John Hardy, a portfolio company of
British private equity firm 3i Group PLC, has hired
Rothschild to conduct a sales process, which is in the early
stages, the sources said.
NOVEMBER 18
ASIA PRIVATE equity firm RRJ Capital is launching an up to
$1 billion real estate fund that will mostly target investments
in China, the firm's founder, former Goldman Sachs
dealmaker Richard Ong, told Reuters.
A GOVERNMENT body called on Hong Kong's regulators to step
up reforms to maintain the city's competitive edge as a premier
offshore yuan hub and a global financial centre.