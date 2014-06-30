June 30 News and developments in Asia private equity from Reuters News for the week ending June 27.

JUNE 27

CHINESE CONGLOMERATE Fosun International, which is courting resort operator Club Mediterannee together with French private equity firm Ardian, has ruled out changing partners despite a potential rival bid from Italian tycoon Andrea Bonomi.

SHARES IN private equity-owned Australian-Swedish toilet paper and tampon maker Asaleo Care Ltd debuted at a 3.6 percent premium on Friday in a sturdy performance from the country's second-largest new listing of the year.

GRAEME HART, whose packaging conglomerate made him New Zealand's richest man, is in the early stage of exploring options for his U.S. auto parts businesses, which he acquired for nearly $2 billion in 2011, according to people familiar with the matter.

JUNE 26

CHINESE E-COMMERCE company Alibaba Group Holding Ltd IPO-ALIB.N has decided to list on the New York Stock Exchange, dealing a blow to the rival Nasdaq bourse.

BLACKSTONE GROUP and its partner, Embassy Group, are laying the groundwork to cash in on their property holdings by setting up India's first real estate investment trust (REIT) and listing it on one of the country's stock exchanges.

FACTBOX-FOREIGN private equity funds and pension funds are among investors that over the last 12 months have committed to invest more than $1 billion to buy or build commercial property in India as the government works to finalise rules governing real estate investment trusts (REITs).

STATE-OWNED Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC), which provides financial resources to domestic firms expanding abroad, is looking to boost its support for Japanese private equity-owned firms in overseas M&A deals, a JBIC executive said.

SHARES IN Australian in vitro fertilisation company Monash IVF Group Ltd rose 6.5 percent on its debut on after its private equity owner raised A$316 million ($297 million) in its initial public offering.

A CAPITAL, a private equity firm focused on Europe-Asia deals, has invested 5 million euros ($6.8 million) in Viadeo SA, a Paris-based social media platform similar to LinkedIn which has 20 million members in China, A Capital said in a statement.

JUNE 25

CAR DEALER China Yongda Automobiles Services priced a credit-enhanced five-year convertible bond with a coupon of 1.5 percent to raise 1 billion yuan ($161 million), IFR reported.

JUNE 24

MANDARIN CAPITAL Partners, a private equity fund focused on Europe-China deals, has agreed to sell Italmatch Chemicals to Ardian for 220 million euros, according to a source with direct knowledge of the matter. Mandarin acquired a majority stake in Italmatch in December 2010 for 100 million euros.

NEW ZEALAND equipment hire firm Hirepool Ltd (IPO-HIR.NZ) has scrapped plans for the country's second biggest initial public offer this year amid reports that institutional investors were unwilling to pay the asking price.

JAPANESE CAR electronics maker Pioneer Corp has agreed to sell its audio-video operations to Hong Kong-based Baring Private Equity Asia and Pioneer's Japanese rival Onkyo Corp.

JUNE 23

CHINA'S LUYE Pharma Group Ltd, which is backed by CDH Investments, CITIC Private Equity Funds Management and New Horizon Capital, is seeking up to HK$5.9 billion ($761.14 million) in a Hong Kong initial public offering, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

THE CANADA Pension Plan Investment Board said it plans to invest about $332 million in infrastructure projects in India through an investment with engineering and construction firm Larsen & Toubro Ltd.

($1 = 6.2180 Chinese Yuan Renminbi)($1 = 0.7345 Euros) (Compiled by Stephen Aldred in Hong Kong; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)