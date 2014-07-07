July 7 News and developments in Asia private
equity from Reuters News for the week ended July 4.
JULY 3
GLOBAL PRIVATE equity firm TPG Capital is buying a
stake in Hong Kong-based hedge fund sponsor HS Group Ltd (HSG)
and establishing a strategic relationship with the company, HSG
said.
INDIA'S RENEW Power Ventures Pvt Ltd has raised $140 million
from three investors, including a private equity fund managed by
Goldman Sachs, the renewable energy firm said.
CHAMP PRIVATE Equity has agreed a deal to sell industrial
transport company LCR Group to rival buyout firm Archer Capital
for about A$200 million, after a logistics business which had an
option to buy LCR failed to bid, a source familiar with the deal
told Reuters.
A PLANNED law allowing foreign firms to take full control of
Philippine lenders is drawing eager suitors to the sector,
including Japan's Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and
Malaysia's CIMB Group Holdings, bankers familiar with
the matter say.
JULY 2
CHINA'S HUAXIA Dairy Farm Ltd said it has received $106
million in investment capital from a consortium led by Singapore
sovereign wealth fund GIC and private equity firm
Olympus Capital, to expand its farming operations and retail
dairy business.
PRIVATE EQUITY firm CVC Capital Partners Ltd has
hired Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank and Goldman Sachs to handle a
share sale in Indonesian internet service provider PT Link Net
Tbk, which could raise at least $500 million, people
familiar with the matter said.
CITIC CAPITAL Partners, the private equity arm of CITIC
Capital Holdings Ltd, said it had acquired U.S. dental company
DDS LAB LLC on undisclosed terms.
BEIJING DIGITAL Telecom, China's largest mobile telecom
retail chain and backed by 3i Group Plc, CDH Holding and Crown
Flame, has raised HK$883.3 million ($114 million) from its IPO,
IFR reported.
JULY 1
SHARES IN Club Mediterranee rose 10 percent after
a new takeover offer by top shareholder Andrea Bonomi fuelled
hopes of a bidding war for control of the French resort
operator.
FRANCE AND China have launched a midcap private equity fund
to boost investment and exposure between the two following a
visit by the Chinese president to France earlier this year.
JUNE 30
U.S. PRIVATE equity giants TPG and Carlyle Group aim
to raise up to A$2.57 billion ($2.42 billion) by listing
Australian hospital operator Healthscope Ltd, in what is shaping
up as the country's third-largest initial public offering.
ABRAAJ GROUP has mandated Citigroup to evaluate
options for its indirect stake in Pakistani utility K-Electric
, the Dubai-based private equity firm said on Monday.
($1 = 7.7501 Hong Kong Dollars)
(Compiled by Stephen Aldred in Hong Kong; Editing by Subhranshu
Sahu)