July 7 News and developments in Asia private equity from Reuters News for the week ended July 4.

JULY 3

GLOBAL PRIVATE equity firm TPG Capital is buying a stake in Hong Kong-based hedge fund sponsor HS Group Ltd (HSG) and establishing a strategic relationship with the company, HSG said.

INDIA'S RENEW Power Ventures Pvt Ltd has raised $140 million from three investors, including a private equity fund managed by Goldman Sachs, the renewable energy firm said.

CHAMP PRIVATE Equity has agreed a deal to sell industrial transport company LCR Group to rival buyout firm Archer Capital for about A$200 million, after a logistics business which had an option to buy LCR failed to bid, a source familiar with the deal told Reuters.

A PLANNED law allowing foreign firms to take full control of Philippine lenders is drawing eager suitors to the sector, including Japan's Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and Malaysia's CIMB Group Holdings, bankers familiar with the matter say.

JULY 2

CHINA'S HUAXIA Dairy Farm Ltd said it has received $106 million in investment capital from a consortium led by Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC and private equity firm Olympus Capital, to expand its farming operations and retail dairy business.

PRIVATE EQUITY firm CVC Capital Partners Ltd has hired Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank and Goldman Sachs to handle a share sale in Indonesian internet service provider PT Link Net Tbk, which could raise at least $500 million, people familiar with the matter said.

CITIC CAPITAL Partners, the private equity arm of CITIC Capital Holdings Ltd, said it had acquired U.S. dental company DDS LAB LLC on undisclosed terms.

BEIJING DIGITAL Telecom, China's largest mobile telecom retail chain and backed by 3i Group Plc, CDH Holding and Crown Flame, has raised HK$883.3 million ($114 million) from its IPO, IFR reported.

JULY 1

SHARES IN Club Mediterranee rose 10 percent after a new takeover offer by top shareholder Andrea Bonomi fuelled hopes of a bidding war for control of the French resort operator.

FRANCE AND China have launched a midcap private equity fund to boost investment and exposure between the two following a visit by the Chinese president to France earlier this year.

JUNE 30

U.S. PRIVATE equity giants TPG and Carlyle Group aim to raise up to A$2.57 billion ($2.42 billion) by listing Australian hospital operator Healthscope Ltd, in what is shaping up as the country's third-largest initial public offering.

ABRAAJ GROUP has mandated Citigroup to evaluate options for its indirect stake in Pakistani utility K-Electric , the Dubai-based private equity firm said on Monday.

($1 = 7.7501 Hong Kong Dollars) (Compiled by Stephen Aldred in Hong Kong; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)