July 14 News and developments in Asia private
equity from Reuters News for the week ending July 11.
JULY 10
CHINESE PORK producer WH Group Ltd is seeking to
raise up to $3 billion as early as this month in a revived Hong
Kong initial public offering which saw the deal size cut by
nearly two-thirds, Thomson Reuters publication IFR reported.
STANDARD CHARTERED Bank said its private equity arm
led a $124 million investment to buy a 28 percent stake in a
commercial real estate project in China even as real estate
prices ease.
CLUB MEDITERRANEE suitor Andrea Bonomi met trade
unions on Thursday to outline his plan for the French holidays
group, but did not convince staff representatives worried about
possible job cuts.
INDIA PAVED the way for the stock market listing of real
estate investment trusts (REITs) in a move to boost foreign
investment in the property sector that has been hit by slowing
economic growth.
JULY 9
SHARES IN China's Luye Pharma Group Ltd jumped as
much as 18 percent in its Hong Kong market debut, bolstering
prospects for other so-called "China orphan" firms that had been
previously listed elsewhere.
JULY 8
MALAYSIA-BASED private equity firm Navis Capital Partners
said it has acquired a majority equity stake in Singapore's
Tri-Star Industries Pte Ltd, an oil and gas component
manufacturer specializing in corrosion-resistant products with
operations in Asia, the Middle East and United States. Terms of
the deal were not disclosed.
JULY 7
MORGAN STANLEY said its Asia private equity unit has
raised $1.7 billion in its fourth Asia fund as it seeks
investment opportunities in China and South Korea.
THE INDIAN conglomerate headed by billionaire Ajay Piramal
is hunting for road projects put up for sale by stressed
developers, betting a change of government will stimulate growth
and revive an infrastructure sector plagued with delays.
(Compiled by Stephen Aldred in Hong Kong; Editing by Sunil
Nair)