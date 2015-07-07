July 7 PVH Corp said it would wind down
the production of Donald Trump's menswear after exclusive retail
partner Macy's Inc decided to stop selling his products in
protest against racist remarks made by the real estate tycoon.
PVH, whose brands include Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein, Van
Heusen and Arrow, signed a licensing deal in 2004 for making
shirts and neckwear products under the Donald J. Trump brand.
PVH's agreement with Trump was to end in 2018, the company
said on Tuesday.
The Trump Organization was not immediately available for
comment.
Donald Trump, in a June 16 speech announcing his Republican
candidature for the November elections, described migrants from
Mexico to the United States as drug-runners and rapists.
Other companies that have cut ties with Trump include
Comcast Corp's NBCUniversal and Spanish language TV
network Univision Communications Inc.
NBCUniversal said it would not air Trump's annual Miss USA
and Miss Universe pageants.
Trump slapped a $500 million lawsuit on Univision last week
for ending its contract to broadcast the Miss USA pageant.
