July 7 PVH Corp said it would wind down the production of Donald Trump's menswear after exclusive retail partner Macy's Inc decided to stop selling his products in protest against racist remarks made by the real estate tycoon.

PVH, whose brands include Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein, Van Heusen and Arrow, signed a licensing deal in 2004 for making shirts and neckwear products under the Donald J. Trump brand.

PVH's agreement with Trump was to end in 2018, the company said on Tuesday.

The Trump Organization was not immediately available for comment.

Donald Trump, in a June 16 speech announcing his Republican candidature for the November elections, described migrants from Mexico to the United States as drug-runners and rapists.

Other companies that have cut ties with Trump include Comcast Corp's NBCUniversal and Spanish language TV network Univision Communications Inc.

NBCUniversal said it would not air Trump's annual Miss USA and Miss Universe pageants.

Trump slapped a $500 million lawsuit on Univision last week for ending its contract to broadcast the Miss USA pageant. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)