March 25 PVH Corp, which owns clothing brands such as Tommy Hilfiger, reported a marginal increase in quarterly sales, helped by higher demand for its Calvin Klien line of apparel in North America.

The company said net income attributable to it was $51.5 million, or 62 cents per share, for the fourth quarter ended Feb. 1, compared with a loss of $37.5 million, or 46 cents per share, a year earlier.

The prior-year quarter included charges of about $488 million related to the acquisition of Warnaco Group Inc and the sale of G.H. Bass & Co.

Revenue rose 0.8 percent to $2.07 billion.