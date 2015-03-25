March 25 PVH Corp, which owns clothing
brands such as Tommy Hilfiger, reported a marginal increase in
quarterly sales, helped by higher demand for its Calvin Klien
line of apparel in North America.
The company said net income attributable to it was $51.5
million, or 62 cents per share, for the fourth quarter ended
Feb. 1, compared with a loss of $37.5 million, or 46 cents per
share, a year earlier.
The prior-year quarter included charges of about $488
million related to the acquisition of Warnaco Group Inc and the
sale of G.H. Bass & Co.
Revenue rose 0.8 percent to $2.07 billion.
