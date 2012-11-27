Nov 27 Clothing maker PVH Corp posted a
bigger quarterly profit despite a slight drop in sales, as its
higher margin Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger businesses grew
faster.
For the third quarter ended Oct. 28, the company, which
recently bought The Warnaco Group to unite the Calvin Klein
underwear, jeans and sportswear lines, earned $165.41 million,
or $2.24 a share - up from $112.24 million, or $1.54 a share, a
year earlier.
Revenue was $1.64 billion, compared with $1.65 billion.
Shares of the company closed at $109.29 Tuesday on the New
York Stock Exchange.