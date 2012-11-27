Nov 27 Clothing maker PVH Corp posted a bigger quarterly profit despite a slight drop in sales, as its higher margin Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger businesses grew faster.

For the third quarter ended Oct. 28, the company, which recently bought The Warnaco Group to unite the Calvin Klein underwear, jeans and sportswear lines, earned $165.41 million, or $2.24 a share - up from $112.24 million, or $1.54 a share, a year earlier.

Revenue was $1.64 billion, compared with $1.65 billion.

Shares of the company closed at $109.29 Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.