Aug 26 PVH Corp, the maker of apparel under the Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger brands, reported a 5.6 percent fall in quarterly revenue as a strong dollar hurt spending by tourists in the United States and reduced the value of sales from Europe.

Net income attributable to PVH, which also owns the Van Heusen, Arrow and Speedo brands, fell to $102.2 million, or $1.22 per share, in the second quarter ended Aug. 2 compared with $126.5 million, or $1.52 per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue fell to $1.86 billion from $1.98 billion.