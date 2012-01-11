* Sees FY 2012 EPS $5.90-$6.00 vs est. $5.97

* Shares fall 6 pct after the bell

Jan 11 Clothing maker PVH Corp forecast a 2012 profit mostly below analysts' expectations, due to a weak euro and higher pension expenses, sending its shares down 6 percent in after-hours trading.

The company, which owns the Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger brands, also said its gross margins would be pressured by high product costs in the first half of the next fiscal year.

PVH expects to earn a non-GAAP profit of $5.90 a share to $6.00 a share in fiscal 2012.

Analysts were expecting earnings of $5.97 cents a share, before special items, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company raised its fiscal 2011 profit outlook, on strong performance at its Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger businesses.

PVH shares were down at $69.78 after the bell. They closed at $73.90 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.