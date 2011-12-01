Dec 1 PVH Corp expects the growing popularity of its Tommy Hilfiger and Calvin Klien brands in international markets to help it outperform estimates in the holiday quarter. Clothier PVH's third-quarter results trumped Wall Street estimates, prompting it to raise its full-year earnings outlook. The company expects significant growth in the United Kingdom, France, the Middle East and Russia in the fourth quarter. KEY POINTS: Q3 2011 I/B/E/S Q3 2010 Revenue $1.65 bln $1.62 bln $1.52 bln Net income $112.2 mln $99.8 mln GAAP EPS $1.54 $1.39 Adj EPS $1.89 $1.81 $1.67 * Revenue at Calvin Klein rose 11 pct, while Tommy Hilfiger sales rose 17 pct * Revenue at Heritage Brands dropped 2 pct * Sees FY 2011 non-GAAP EPS $5.23-$5.25 vs est $5.12 * Sees FY 2011 rev $5.83 bln-$5.85 bln vs est $5.82 bln * Sees Q4 2011 non-GAAP EPS $1.03-$1.05 vs est $1.01 * Sees Q4 2011 rev $1.47 bln-$1.49 bln vs est $1.49 bln MARKET REACTION/COMMENTARY: * Shares of the company were trading up 3 percent at $69.90 after the bell. They had closed at $67.62 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange. * Chief Executive Emanuel Chirico expects the current momentum in the Tommy Hilfiger and Calvin Klien brands, including a strong Thanksgiving weekend, to continue in the coming quarter. * Chirioco said the company had a strong start to November, with both Calvin Klien and Tommy Hilfiger performing better than expected despite increases in retail prices. BACKGROUND/LINKS * PVH shortened its name from Phillips-Van Heusen Corp earlier this year, as the majority of its sales now comes from its Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger brands rather than Van Heusen. * In October, the company had reaffirmed its full-year earnings outlook of $5.12 a share.