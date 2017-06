HANOI Dec 14 Vietnam's PVI Holdings has projected its gross profit next year will jump 55.6 percent from 2011 to 700 billion dong ($33.3 million), a state-run newspaper reported on Wednesday.

Its gross profit would hit 450 billion dong this year, exceeding its annual target by 7 percent, Chief Executive Officer Bui Van Thuan was quoted in the magazine Dau Tu Chung Khoan as saying.

PVI Holdings, a Hanoi-listed subsidiary of state oil and gas group Petrovietnam, is 25 percent owned by a subsidiary of Germany's third-biggest insurer, Talanx. ($1=21,018 dong) (Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by John Ruwitch)