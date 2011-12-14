(Adds details, share price)
HANOI Dec 14 Vietnam's PVI Holdings
has projected its gross profit next year will jump 55.6
percent from 2011 to 700 billion dong ($33.3 million), a
state-run newspaper reported on Wednesday.
Its gross profit would hit 450 billion dong this year,
exceeding its annual target by 7 percent, Chief Executive
Officer Bui Van Thuan was quoted in the magazine Dau Tu Chung
Khoan as saying.
The higher profit next year is projected as revenue is
expected to rise by a quarter to 6.5 trillion dong from 5.2
trillion dong expected this year, Thuan was quoted as saying.
The projected 55.6-percent rise in profit next year is
faster than this year's profit growth of 34 percent, as PVI
Holdings expects to boost its core business in the insurance
sector and expand coverage to overseas markets, the report said.
PVI shares were trading down 1.66 percent at 17,800 dong
apiece at 0310 GMT on Wednesday.
PVI Holdings, a Hanoi-listed subsidiary of state oil and gas
group Petrovietnam, is 25 percent owned by a subsidiary of
Germany's third-biggest insurer, Talanx.
Formerly known as Petrovietnam Insurance Joint-Stock
Corporation, the company was restructured in June to form PVI
Holdings, which included its non-life insurance business as a
subsidiary.
Oman Investment Fund owns 12.6 percent in PVI Holdings,
which holds a monopoly on Vietnam's energy insurance market.
The group has a 25 percent share of the country's non-life
insurance market, providing risk coverage and insurance for
property in the energy and maritime sectors.
($1=21,018 dong)
(Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by John Ruwitch)