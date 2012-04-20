HANOI, April 20 Vietnam's PVI Holdings said on Friday its gross profit this year was projected to jump 64 percent from 2011 to 768 billion dong ($36.9 million).

The profit target was based on an increase of 14 percent in its revenues for 2012 to 6.45 trillion dong, the Hanoi-based subsidiary of state oil group Petrovietnam said in a statement shortly after shareholders approved the firm's annual targets.

PVI is 25 percent owned by a subsidiary of Germany's third-biggest insurer, Talanx. ($1=20,820 dong) (Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Kim Coghill)