May 31 Sun Life Financial Inc said
Thursday it would form a joint venture with Vietnam's PVI
Holdings that will allow Sun Life to sell insurance
products in the South Asian country.
Sun Life, Canada's No. 3 life insurer, said it will own 49
percent of the new entity, PVI Sun Life. Financial details of
the transaction were not disclosed.
"The company aims to become a market leader in the sector,"
Sun Life said in a statement. It expects the joint venture to
commence operations before the end of the year, subject to
regulatory approval.
PVI Holdings is a Hanoi-listed subsidiary of state oil and
gas group Petrovietnam, and is the leading non-life insurer in
Vietnam.
Toronto-based Sun Life is active in at least five Asian
countries and has targeted growth in the region under new Chief
Executive Dean Connor.