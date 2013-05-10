NEW YORK May 10 PVM Futures Inc, a unit of privately held PVM Oil Associates Inc, is adding three crude oil brokers to its Houston crude oil brokering team, according to a PVM statement obtained by Reuters.

Joining PVM on May 15 will be Jim Mcgrane, Jim Harden Sr and Jim Harden Jr.

All three brokers were previously at Tradition Energy, a part of Tradition Group, a brokering arm of Compagnie Financiere Tradition, a source at PVM said.

A Tradition spokesman confirmed that the brokers had recently left the company. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; editing by Gunna Dickson)