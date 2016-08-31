LONDON Aug 31 British accountant PwC
has been ordered to pay more than 3 million pounds ($4 million),
and one of its partners has been fined 75,600 pounds, over a
2007 audit that failed to spot a deep hole in the books of
defunct subprime lender Cattles.
The Financial Reporting Council (FRC) watchdog on Wednesday
also issued a severe reprimand to both PwC and one of its
partners, Simon Bradburn, in a "strong signal to the audit
community" about the importance of upholding high standards.
The FRC's report draws a line under a seven-year inquiry
into a saga that has already seen PwC face one of the largest
professional negligence claims since the financial crisis over
its handling of scandal-struck Cattles and its Welcome unit.
The auditor, which agreed to pay a fine of 2.3 million
pounds and the FRC's legal costs of 750,000 pounds, admitted
that parts of its 2007 audit of Cattles had not been up to
scratch but said its standards had improved.
PwC was sued by Cattles' creditors for 1.6 billion pounds in
2013 for alleged negligence in a claim dismissed by the
accounting giant as "inflated and misguided" at the time. The
two sides struck a confidential, out-of-court settlement days
before the case was due to be heard in 2015.
Cattles, which specialised in lending to people with weak
credit histories and was once listed on the London bourse, was
fined by the markets regulator in 2012 and two former directors
were banned from holding financial services jobs after
publishing misleading information and acting without integrity.
The regulator said at the time that Cattles misled investors
in its 2007 annual report about how much of its loan book was in
arrears, announced a pretax profit of 165.2 million when it
should have posted a pretax loss of 96.5 million and used
misleading figures in a rights issue prospectus in April 2008.
The FRC said on Wednesday that both PwC and Bradburn's
misconduct involved a failure to act or conduct business with
integrity. But it added that they had been "deliberately misled
by third parties".
"We recognise that certain aspects of this 2007 audit fell
short of expected standards," PwC said in an emailed statement.
"Audit quality is of paramount importance to PwC and the
FRC's annual audit quality assessments have shown a trend of
improvement in our work over several years."
The settlement between the FRC, PwC and Bradburn was signed
by Margaret Cole on behalf of PwC. Cole was the former
enforcement chief at the UK markets regulator. She left the then
Financial Services Authority in 2012.
