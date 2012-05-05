By Maria Sheahan
| FRANKFURT
FRANKFURT May 5 The German and Dutch members of
the PricewaterhouseCoopers network of consulting and auditing
firms plan to merge to compete for auditing contracts with KPMG,
Ernst & Young and Deloitte, the head of PwC Germany told
WirtschaftsWoche magazine.
"The global PwC network comprises independent companies, but
we want to grow into one global firm," Norbert Winkeljohann
said, according to an excerpt of an interview to be published in
the magazine's Monday edition.
He said the Dutch PwC business will become part of a holding
company currently bundling the firms in Germany and Austria.
PwC Germany has 8,800 employees and generated revenue of 1.4
billion euros ($1.84 billion) last year, according to the
magazine. The Dutch PwC has about 4,600 employees, it said.