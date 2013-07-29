* Administrators say intend to pay state back with any
damages
* PwC says proceedings "unjustified and devoid of merit"
DUBLIN, July 29 The administrators of a major
Irish insurance company sued PricewaterhouseCoopers for
1 billion euros ($1.3 billion) on Monday, accusing it of
negligent auditing, an allegation the accounting firm said it
would vigorously oppose.
The two administrators, who were appointed to salvage Quinn
Insurance in March 2010, allege that the insurer would have
avoided significant losses had PwC highlighted deficiencies seen
in company accounts.
Quinn, founded by former billionaire Sean Quinn, was put
into administration after Ireland's financial regulator said it
was not meeting solvency requirements.
The Irish government has pumped 1.1 billion euros into the
insurance company to keep it afloat.
The two administrators suing PwC are Michael McAteer and
Paul McCann, who work for accountancy firm Grant Thornton.
"The defendant failed to appreciate the significance and
implications of the deficiencies and weaknesses which it did
discover and did not adequately review and where appropriate
interrogate the plaintiffs' (Quinn's) own assessment," McAteer
said in an affidavit.
He said they intended to use any damages they win to repay
some of Quinn's debts to the state.
PwC, one of the world's "Big Four" accountancy firms, said
it stood by the quality of its audit work.
"These proceedings are unjustified and devoid of merit. The
affidavit, accompanying the application, contains factual
inaccuracies, misrepresentations of the facts and assertions
with which we fundamentally disagree," it said in a statement.
Ireland, back in recession, in its final year of an 85
billion euros EU/IMF bailout and in the midst of an
unprecedented austerity drive, imposed levies on all the
country's insurance holders to bail out Quinn.
U.S. general insurer Liberty Mutual bought 51
percent of Quinn two years ago and rebranded it as Liberty
Insurance. The remaining 49 percent is owned by the Irish state.
The U.S. regulator of corporate auditors criticised PwC
earlier this year for not doing enough to ensure its audits were
properly carried out, in a rare public reprimand of a major
accounting firm.
Rival auditors Deloitte lost an appeal on Monday against a
regulatory ruling that it failed to manage conflicts of interest
in its advice to MG Rover Group and the "Phoenix Four" directors
who bought the British carmaker before it collapsed.