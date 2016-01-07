(Adds comments from PwC and plaintiffs' lawyers, details of
settling PwC entities)
By Jonathan Stempel
NEW YORK Jan 7 PricewaterhouseCoopers agreed to
pay $55 million to settle claims it failed to audit properly the
books of Fairfield Greenwich Group, the biggest operator of
"feeder funds" for now-imprisoned swindler Bernard Madoff, court
papers showed.
The all-cash settlement with Fairfield Greenwich investors
was disclosed on Wednesday night in filings with the Manhattan
federal court. PwC denied wrongdoing in agreeing to settle.
According to court papers, Fairfield Greenwich investors
suffered big losses on the more than $7 billion of their money
that was sent to Bernard L. Madoff Investment Securities LLC,
the epicenter of Madoff's Ponzi scheme.
Investors accused PwC of failing to exercise reasonable care
and acting negligently in auditing the financial statements of
the Fairfield Sentry, Fairfield Sigma, Fairfield Lambda and
Greenwich Sentry funds from 2002 to 2007.
The accord resolved claims against PricewaterhouseCoopers
LLP in Canada, PricewaterhouseCoopers Accountants NV in the
Netherlands and PricewaterhouseCoopers International Ltd.
"We believe strongly that our audit work complied with
professional standards, but we pursued a settlement to avoid the
uncertainties and unrecoverable legal costs of a lengthy jury
trial," PwC Canada said in a statement on Thursday. "At no time
was Madoff a firm client."
The accord requires approval by U.S. District Judge Victor
Marrero in Manhattan, and would end seven years of litigation.
Prior settlements on the investors' behalf included a $125
million accord with hedge fund administrator Citco Group, and an
$80.3 million accord with Fairfield Greenwich.
David Barrett and Stuart Singer, who are partners at Boies,
Schiller & Flexner representing the investors, in a statement on
Thursday called the resolution "an exceptional result."
Fairfield Greenwich investors are also represented by the
law firms Wolf Popper and Lovell Stewart Halebian Jacobson.
The law firms plan to seek legal fees of up to $16.5
million, or 30 percent of the settlement fund, plus up to $2.5
million for expenses, court papers showed.
Madoff, 77, is serving a 150-year prison term. He pleaded
guilty to fraud in March 2009, three months after his scheme was
uncovered and he was arrested. The Fairfield Greenwich
litigation began one week after his arrest.
The case is Anwar et al v. Fairfield Greenwich Ltd et al,
U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No.
09-00118.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Cynthia
Osterman and Meredith Mazzilli)