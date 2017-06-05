June 5 Britain's accounting watchdog said on
Monday it had closed its investigation into auditor
PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP (PwC) which was launched after
British retailer Tesco revealed it had overstated its
2014 mid-year earnings.
The Financial Reporting Council said its executive counsel
had concluded there was no realistic prospect of a tribunal
making an adverse finding against PwC.
The FRC launched an inquiry in late 2014 into the
preparation, approval and audit of Tesco's accounts over the
previous four years, including the role of external auditor PwC.
Tesco in 2014 announced it had overstated its first-half
profits by 250 million pounds ($391 million) due to incorrectly
booking payments from suppliers - a figure it later raised to
263 million pounds.
The FRC said the investigation into other chartered
accountants who were auditors of Tesco was ongoing.
(Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; editing by Jason
Neely)