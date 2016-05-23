BRIEF-Ooredoo Oman appoints Sultan Al Wahaibi as chief business and wholesale officer
* Appoints Sultan Al Wahaibi as chief business and wholesale officer Source: (http://bit.ly/2py3dN1) Further company coverage: )
May 23 Perfect World Pictures Co Ltd :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.26550 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders of record on May 26, for 2015
* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-dividend on May 27 and the dividend will be paid on May 27
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/9xtAU0
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Appoints Sultan Al Wahaibi as chief business and wholesale officer Source: (http://bit.ly/2py3dN1) Further company coverage: )
* Says online part of its Shanghai IPO attracted interest amounting to 2,193.84 times amount on offer