KUWAIT, March 16 Kuwait's Agility, the largest logistics company in the Gulf, will be interested in bidding for Kuwait's airport and ports if their management is offered for privatisation, the chief executive Tarek Sultan said on Wednesday.

Kuwait's Finance Minister Anas al-Saleh said on Monday that the government would seek to privatise state-owned assets including airports, ports and some facilities of national oil giant Kuwait Petroleum Corp.

Kuwait has approved a number of economic reforms to narrow a budget deficit caused by low oil prices. (Reporting By Ahmed Hagagy; Writing by Tom Arnold, editing by Sami Aboudi)