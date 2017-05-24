DUBAI May 24 Kuwait's Agility, one of
the largest Gulf logistics companies, has settled a criminal
case involving United States government food-supply contracts
that the company held from 2003 to 2010, it said on Wednesday.
Once finalised, a settlement will resolve all outstanding
criminal issues with the U.S. government in connection with the
prime vendor contracts for Agility, its affiliates, employees,
directors and officers, it said.
Separately, Agility also said it settled agreements with the
Defense Logistics Agency resolving all pending and potential
administrative claims between Agility and DLA.
Once made effective, the agreements will allow Agility to
pursue new U.S. government contracts, it said.
(Reporting by Tom Arnold)